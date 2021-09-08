FBI seeks public’s help in locating suspect with possible Mass. ties who allegedly assaulted officers during Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

In a statement Wednesday, the FBI’s Boston office said the suspect, captured on surveillance footage, is described as a white man standing 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1 and weighing about 225 pounds with a stocky build. He has white hair, brown eyes, and is believed to be in his mid-to-late 50s.

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man with possible ties to western Massachusetts who allegedly assaulted police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, which claimed the lives of five people.

“He is pictured wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a ‘Berkshire Nautilus’ logo, which is a local health club in Pittsfield, Massachusetts,” the statement said.

Attire for Jan. 6 suspect being sought by FBI. Tipsters should reference photo #141. FBI

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in the statement that his team is working the case hard.

“We are working very closely with our law enforcement and private sector partners to identify those who attempted to use violence and destruction to intimidate, coerce, or affect the conduct of our government,” Bonavolonta said. “We are asking the public to take a close look at these photos and to reach out to us if you know who this man is. We believe he was involved in a violent assault on federal officers and no amount of information is too small or irrelevant.”

The statement said the man’s wanted for “an alleged assault on federal law enforcement officers” during the tumult on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

Anyone with information about him should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online via tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters should reference photo #141, a designation for several pictures depicting the suspect, when contacting the bureau, the statement said.

Jan. 6 suspect being sought by FBI. Tipsters should reference photo #141. FBI

The insurrection on Jan. 6 erupted after Donald Trump, in the waning days of his presidency, earlier that morning held a raucous rally where he told his supporters to “fight like hell” and walk to the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s November victory in the presidential election.

Legions of Trump backers marched to the Capitol and overran the outnumbered Capitol police force outside, breaching the property, ransacking offices, stealing items, assaulting officers, and forcing members of Congress to evacuate. The lawmakers returned to the Capitol late that night and certified Biden’s victory early the following morning.

Among those who died following the violent clashes was Capitol police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Though Sicknick, 42, was badly injured while confronting rioters during the insurrection, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner’s office ruled in April that he ultimately suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.

Capitol police said in response that the agency accepted the medical examiner’s findings, but stressed that the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.”

Hundreds of people have been charged by federal prosecutors in Washington D.C. in connection with the insurrection; a running online database the authorities maintain of people charged listed about 565 defendants on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the FBI Boston office, which has locations in Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, said Wednesday that the bureau to date has “arrested 10 people from our area of responsibility in connection with the riots.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





