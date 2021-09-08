Final Jeff Coombs Memorial Road Race, named for man killed in 9/11 attacks, slated for Sept. 19 in Abington

In a statement posted to the official website for the event, held annually in Abington since 2002 except for last year, when the race was switched to a virtual gathering due to the pandemic , organizers explained why this year’s race will be the last one.

The 20th and final Jeff Coombs Memorial Road Race, Walk and Family Day, named in honor of an Abington man killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, is slated for Sept. 19, and organizers say they hope to close out the cherished event in a manner that shows gratitude to all the supporters who’ve turned out time and again.

“While it’s still a well-loved event, we know the time is right to close it out, and we hope to do so in a way that celebrates and shows gratitude for all the love and support that has been shared with us over the years,” the statement said. “We have received permission from the town to move forward with an in-person event, but we realize if the pandemic resurges, we may have to cancel.”

The statement said the Jeffrey Coombs Memorial Foundation has sponsored the event each year since 2002, raising about $50,000 annually for charitable causes.

Those causes, the group has said previously, have included enrichment programs in public and private schools in Abington, scholarships, aid to families struggling with the death or serious illness of a loved one, grief counseling for children, and countless care packages sent to service members deployed overseas, among other initiatives.

“As always, we will award medals in a number of age categories, male and female, as well as a stroller division,” said the statement on this year’s race. “All pre-registered participants, whether running, walking or just hanging around, receive a coveted Road Race t-shirt. Anyone attending is invited to enjoy the raffles, free food and children’s activities, including a children’s race, moonwalks, a DJ, clowns, face-painting, and balloon sculptures (activities may change subject to covid-19 restrictions).”

Jeff Coombs was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11 when it crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center, one week before his 43d birthday. He was survived by his wife, Christie Coombs, and the couple’s three children, Matthew, Meaghan, and Julia.

Christie Coombs has long served as the lead organizer and public face of the annual road race.

She said during the 2012 event that the outpouring of support for the charity is “really unbelievable.”

And in remarks that year to the hundreds of runners and walkers who came out, she urged them to go online and research the biographies of the names on ribbons given to participants that year. The names belonged to 9/11 victims as well as service members killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“These are people who have families just like you,” she said at the time. “And they have families just like you who are missing that person. It doesn’t matter if it was yesterday. ... We still miss that person as much today as we did” at the time of their deaths.

Among the community members looking forward to this year’s race is Abington Selectman Alex Hegarty, former vice chair of the town’s Board of Health.

On Friday he tweeted out a list of local events taking place Sept. 18 and 19 that included the road race, telling his followers that they “won’t want to miss the activities!”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.