Jake Thibeault, Milton Academy hockey player who suffered spinal cord injury, says he’ll ‘fight like hell’ during recovery

On Tuesday, he continued, “I was able to sit up with the support of the wonderful health care team here at [UMass UMass Memorial Medical Center in] Worcester. The road is going to be long but because of each and every one of you it makes it a little bit easier.”

“First off I wanna take the time to thank every single person that has reached out,” Thibeault said in the Instagram posting that included the photo . “I’m going to ... fight like hell.”

Jake Thibeault , the Milton Academy hockey player who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a tournament game over the weekend while playing with another team, on Tuesday night vowed to “fight like hell” during his recovery and posted a photo of himself sitting up in his hospital bed with the aid of medical staff.

His father, Michael Thibeault of Fitchburg, re-posted the photo to his personal Facebook page Wednesday morning and praised the resiliency of his son, whose injury during the Eastern Alliance Kickoff tournament Saturday in Hopedale left him unable to move from the waist down. Jake was playing for the Boston Bulldogs team during the game.

“I could try to describe Jake’s current state but it’s probably better to let him do that,” Michael Thibeault wrote above the photo of his son, who’s staring at the camera with a look of quiet determination in the picture. “So blessed to call him my son!!”

Meanwhile an online fundraiser for Jake’s care launched by one of his former youth hockey coaches had raised more than $329,000 from roughly 2,700 individual donors as of Wednesday morning.

“Keep battling Jake,” one donor wrote on the GoFundMe page for the fundraising appeal. “Wishing you and your family the best. From a Milton Academy Hockey Alumni Family ‘06 from Fitchburg.”

Said another, “If anyone can make a come back it’s you, Jake!!”

Another fundraiser launched by the Greg Hill Foundation for the 18-year-old Milton Academy senior’s care had raised $48,300 as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Jake’s parents previously discussed their son’s injury during an interview with WCVB-TV outside UMass Memorial Medical Center. Video posted to the website LiveBarn and uploaded by WCVB shows Jake skating with the puck until he collides with an opposing player, with the impact sending him into the boards.

“We rushed out on the ice,” Michael Thibeault told the station. “He was like that [on the ground] for five minutes. It was, without a doubt, the hardest part of my life I’ve had to experience.”

Also Tuesday, the Milton Academy hockey team described Jake via Twitter as a “dedicated, hard working” student athlete.

“Jake is going to need help and support as he starts his journey to recovery,” the team tweeted.

The Boston Bruins also tweeted out a statement supporting Jake on Tuesday.

“The Boston Bruins are keeping Milton Academy hockey player Jake Thibeault in our hearts today,” the team said. “We offer our full support and well wishes to Jake, his family, and the rest of the Milton Academy hockey community.”

