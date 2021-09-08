Lots of rain coming to Eastern Mass. on Thursday

The downhill spiral is thanks to a cold front that is slicing eastward and will slowly pass offshore during Friday morning. Before that happens, several rounds of shower and thunderstorm activity will ensue. There shouldn’t be any severe weather with this system, but torrential rain is possible for a few hours in some areas, especially east of Interstate 495 on Thursday afternoon.

In keeping with the weather this summer things are quickly changing and going become quite wet soon.

Even after a nice September beach day, what’s playing in my head Wednesday evening is the 1983 song “Here Comes the Rain Again” by the Eurythmics. (Now it’s in yours.)

You likely noticed the humidity going up during the day Wednesday; it will continue to rise overnight. It’s not out of the question that you’ll want to put your air conditioner on or at least have a fan going. Dew points will go back towards 70 degrees early Thursday for that tropical feeling. That cold front I mentioned will act as a lifting mechanism, pushing that moisture from the ground high into the atmosphere eventually producing billions of raindrops that will come crashing down Thursday morning into Thursday evening.

Tropical air as seen with the purple color will be pushed out to sea Friday morning. COD Weather

The amount of rain will be significant and once again street flooding is a possibility. Generally, most areas will receive 1 to 3 inches of rain falling over a relatively short amount of time.

We could see some flood warnings issued for roadways Thursday as the heaviest rain comes down in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 70s but you’ll notice the humidity levels dropping later Thursday even though it won’t clear out immediately. As the rain comes to an end Thursday night skies will finally clear and when you get up Friday morning it’s back to the dryer Canadian air. Don’t rule out a pop-up shower Friday.

The weekend is looking fabulous with temperatures in the 70s along with abundant sunshine and comfortable levels of humidity. It will be great sleeping weather all weekend as well with overnight lows in the 50s.