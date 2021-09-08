Man accused of sending explicit texts to pre-teen at Artists’ Exchange resigns from private school in R.I.

In a Facebook post , Ailey Wilder, now 29, alleged that Chace sent texts to a 12-year-old female castmate “describing the size and curve of his penis and what he was going to do to her with it.” The two girls reported the texts to several staffers at the time, she wrote.

Tom Chace worked at the St. Andrews School for six years and was in “good standing.” But in July, a former Artists’ Exchange attendee posted accusations against him and other adult employees of the Cranston, R.I.-based theater group, alleging that adults there had “groomed” and sexually harassed young girls at the program nearly 15 years ago.

GILMANTON IRONWORKS, N.H. — A former music director accused of sexually harassing a young girl at Artists’ Exchange, a children’s theater and arts collective, has resigned from his current position as a music teacher at St. Andrews School in Barrington, R.I.

The accusations led St. Andrews School to place Chace on leave while they conducted their own investigation.

On Tuesday, David Tinagero, the head of St. Andrews School, sent a letter to all families informing them of Chace’s resignation.

”In July, I became aware of a post on social media that claimed that Tom sent inappropriate texts to a minor approximately 13 years ago when he was working for another organization,” wrote Tinagero. The school hired Elizabeth H. Canning, Esq., an independent counsel, to conduct a review.

Tinagero wrote that Canning was not able to draw a conclusion as to what happened at the time, “due to her inability to access Tom’s past employment records.”

It’s unclear why Canning was not able to access Chace’s records. A spokeswoman for the school did not immediately respond to the Globe’s request for comment.

Though their review was inconclusive, Tinagero wrote, “Tom nonetheless made the decision to step away from St. Andrews.”

Chace’s resignation came less than a day after the Globe published an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and “grooming” against several adult male employees at Artists’ Exchange. Of the nearly two dozen former Artists’ Exchange employees and volunteers interviewed by the Globe, several said they had witnessed inappropriate behavior, and the rest said they had heard similar allegations at the time.

In a written statement to the Globe, Cathy McGillivray, the executive director of Gateways to Change — the nonprofit that owns Artists’ Exchange — acknowledged that the texting incident between Chace and the 12-year-old girl took place, and said that she had been told about it “the same day” the girls reported it.

According to her statement, which was sent by McGillivray’s spokesman and lawyer, Jeffrey Kasle, McGillivray fired Chace and met with the 12-year-old girl’s mother “in less than 24 hours.”

“During that conversation, [McGillivray] expressed her outrage at what had happened, apologized on behalf of AE and discussed how to proceed on the matter, including offering to contact the police. The recipients’ mother asked that [McGillivray] not contact the police, and [McGillivray] agreed,” the statement said. “Confronted at the time about his behavior, [Chace] acknowledged that it reflected a grave error in judgment for which he expressed deep remorse.”

Two years later, the Artists’ Exchange rehired Chace for a position where he “did not work with children, but only with adults,” Kasle said.

“In that capacity there were no complaints about Tom, who left AE altogether a few years ago,” said Kasle.

Chace told the Globe in an emailed statement that he did not “purposefully send explicit details of my body or a description of sex acts to a 12-year-old as alleged.”

”There was an exchange of text messages about shaving pubic hair, which I recalled to the best of my recollection in a statement to Artists’ Exchange when these claims surfaced in 2019. This flip exchange referenced an amusing and slightly awkward moment in class during an improv game; meant to be silly, but reckless nevertheless,” he said. ”I took full responsibility for that 13 years ago, and still do today.”

He also wrote that he “did not kiss or in any way have a physical interaction with a 12-year-old as alleged. This is not who I am, who I was, or who I will ever be.” The Globe had not asked him about other allegations.

After Wilder named Chace in her Facebook post, Chace sent her a series of Facebook messages, which were shared with the Globe. In them, Chace wrote: “I’m so sorry that I repressed the truth to everyone, including myself for so long, and for the pain and damage I’ve done to lives affected. I honestly don’t remember my exchanges with [the 12-year-old girl] ever becoming physical at all, but the texts may have been more explicit than I wanted to remember.”

St. Andrews School students in grades 6 through 10 currently scheduled for music classes with Chace will have to take a different arts course until a replacement is named, Tinagero wrote. The school is actively searching for a new permanent music teacher.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.