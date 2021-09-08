Man arrested on murder charge in Dorchester slaying

A 40-year-old Dorchester resident was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting another man to death in the neighborhood on the evening of Aug. 28, according to Boston police.

In a statement, police said the suspect, Gregory Cooper, was booked on a murder warrant Wednesday after he surrendered at Boston Police Headquarters. His lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Cooper’s charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Shamel Winston, the statement said. Officers were called to the area of 11 Erie St. around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 for a person shot and located Winston suffering from a bullet wound, the statement said. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.