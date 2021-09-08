Man arrested on murder charge in Dorchester slaying

A 40-year-old Dorchester resident was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting another man to death in the neighborhood on the evening of Aug. 28, according to Boston police.
In a statement, police said the suspect, Gregory Cooper, was booked on a murder warrant Wednesday after he surrendered at Boston Police Headquarters. His lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Cooper’s charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Shamel Winston, the statement said. Officers were called to the area of 11 Erie St. around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 for a person shot and located Winston suffering from a bullet wound, the statement said. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Advertisement
“The Boston Police Department continues to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470,” the statement said.
Tipsters can also submit information anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), police said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Boston had seen 28 homicides in 2021, compared to 42 at the same time in 2020, a police spokesman said.
Cooper was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Dorchester Municipal Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf to a sole count of murder, legal filings show. He was ordered held without bail, and his next hearing is slated for Sept. 15, according to court records.
“To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma,” the police statement said.