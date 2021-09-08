Man shot in Jamaica Plain, has life threatening injuries

A daytime shooting in Jamaica Plain left a man with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, Boston police said.
Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said officers were called around 2:22 p.m. to the area of 3108 Washington Street in the neighborhood’s Egleston Square section.
They located the victim, an adult male, who was taken to an area hospital with injuries considered life threatening, Boyle said.
No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.
