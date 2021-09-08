Mass. DCR issues warning about riptides along coast

Meanwhile ,the east side of Cape Cod and the south sides of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard remain at moderate risk for Thursday, according to the DCR statement.

The National Weather Service issued a recent forecast warning of rip currents, powerful tides with the ability to pull swimmers away from the shore and into deep water. All coastal beaches from Salisbury down to Winthrop were labeled with a High Risk warning for Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation warned the public of dangerous rip currents that appeared along the Massachusetts coastline on Wednesday, and are expected to continue into Thursday.

On Friday, the coastline from Provincetown to Chatham on Cape Cod will be upgraded to high risk, while the shoreline from Winthrop to Sandwich will be upgraded to moderately risky, the statement said.

According to tweets from the weather service published late last week, the waters south of Boston are being impacted by Hurricane Larry, the latest storm to spiral across the Atlantic, this time towards Bermuda. The winds from the category 3 storm are producing large swells expected “to reach the US east coast around midweek,” one tweet said, which can cause “dangerous rip currents.”

The DCR is urging all visitors to coastal beaches to “swim cautiously, within their skill limits, and to use the buddy system whenever possible.” Anyone caught in a rip current is instructed to swim parallel to the beach, and avoid swimming against the current, the statement said.

Caution signs have been posted at all DCR-operated coastal waterfronts warning of the currents, since waterfront services such as lifeguarding have ended for the summer season, according to the DCR.

