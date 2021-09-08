Providence City Council urges Elorza to reclassify police major opening as a civilian job

On Friday, Elorza chose Michael Stephens , a top-ranked NCAA referee who has served as the city’s recreation director since 2015, to be a police major in charge of the new Community Relations and Diversion Services -- despite Stephens’ lack of education, training, or experience in law enforcement.

PROVIDENCE — City Council President John J. Igliozzi and 10 council members are urging Mayor Jorge O. Elorza to modify the role to which he appointed the city’s recreation director, Michael Stephens, on Friday, changing it from a police major’s job to a civilian position in line with Stephens’ actual experience. The Council is offering to create a separate police major opening as well.

The mayor told the Globe on Tuesday that it has not yet been determined how Stephens will fit into the police command structure, where he will be responsible for starting a program to divert police calls to other services, oversee the police training academy, promotions and testing, and build relationships between the community and police department. While Stephens will not officiate at any NCAA games this season, he will continue as to work as a coordinator in basketball conferences.

Igliozzi and a majority of council members sent an open letter to Elorza Wednesday, asking the mayor to reclassify the police major position to public safety community-police liaison, and to clarify that the new role is a civilian position.

Igliozzi said that the council will reintroduce budget ordinances on Wednesday to rename and clarify the scope of the position to which Stephens was appointed, and create a new police major position “to provide a much-needed opportunity for a minority police officer to rise within the department’s ranks.”

The city council had “strongly supported” the creation of the new position and included funding in the fiscal year 2022 budget, because “the position was presented to the council as a means to build bridges between our police force and community, while simultaneously creating a promotional opportunity for a minority officer to move up the ranks in the police department,” Igliozzi’s letter said.

But the appointment of Stephens to police major, “means that the position will be filled by an individual who has a record of service to the community, but no law enforcement experience,” Igliozzi wrote.

The letter was also signed by Council President Pro Tempore Pedro Espinal, Majority Leader James Taylor, Senior Deputy Majority Leader Nicholas Narducci Jr., Deputy Majority Leader Mary Kay Harris, Majority Whip Carmen Castillo, Ward 6 Councilman Michael Correia, Ward 1 Councilman John Goncalves, Ward 5 Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, Ward 14 Councilman David Salvatore, and Ward 15 Councilman Oscar Vargas.

Four council members did not sign: Ward 2 Councilwoman Helen Anthony, Ward 3 Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune, Ward 12 Councilwoman Katherine Kerwin, and Ward 13 Councilwoman Rachel Miller.

The Police Department currently has a community relations bureau to create and run youth programs, community events, and mentorships to help strengthen police relationships with the people they serve.

The bureau has been led by Captain Henry Remolina, who is Latino, and who was promoted to major on Friday, and includes a civilian community engagement specialist, Tina Shepard, who has a master’s degree and years of experience working at local social service agencies.

Shepard earns approximately $82,000 a year for her civilian position. The salary for the police major role to which Stephens was appointed is $116,666 to $137,157.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.