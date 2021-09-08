R.I.’s state-run hospital can recover tens of millions in federal funding for past services

The decision reflects something of a return to the status quo by the McKee administration, which took over as his predecessor was eyeing significant changes to Eleanor Slater Hospital. Then-governor Gina Raimondo’s administration,pointed to precarious Medicaid funding as one of the main justifications for the changes they wanted to make.

The finding, released Wednesday, resolves a question that had a significant financial impact on Eleanor Slater Hospital: Is the hospital eligible for federal Medicaid funding? The short answer is that it currently is not, but has been in the recent past, and is trying to get back into eligibility.

PROVIDENCE — The state-run hospital of last resort for people with complex medical and psychiatric conditions in Rhode Island will be able to claw back tens of millions of dollars for past care, but it still is struggling to follow federal funding rules.

Advertisement

Top-level staff had long argued that Eleanor Slater Hospital, as it was set up, could not bill Medicaid. Governor Dan McKee, among others, said he believed it could, and chided unnamed officials there for “creating some confusion” about the issue, suggesting that they’d be replaced. Two officials who’d raised concerns about the issue after McKee took over from Raimondo in March this year have since left state service.

All the while, a team from privately owned Butler Hospital was reviewing medical records and patients’ histories to figure out whether their primary diagnosis was medical or psychiatric. The state says those findings show it should be able to bill Medicaid for services at Eleanor Slater between April 2020 to May 2021.

But it fell out of compliance with federal reimbursement rules in May 2021, so it’s not able to bill Medicaid right now, and won’t be for at least another few months.

At issue is whether Eleanor Slater Hospital is an “institution for mental disease.” If it is, it isn’t able to get a federal Medicaid match for patients between the ages of 19 to 64. Those rules were put in place to prevent federal funding from going to large institutions for the mentally ill.

Advertisement

One of the criteria for figuring out if a hospital is an institute for mental disease is to look at its patient mix. If more than half of the total are psychiatric patients, it’s an institute for mental disease — called an IMD for short.

The Butler review team found that from between April 2020 to May 2021 fewer than 45 percent of Eleanor Slater’s patients were psychiatric. That excludes people with certain conditions, like intellectual disabilities or senility.

But starting in May 2021, the number of psychiatric patients went up, and the number of non-psychiatric patients went down. The state was at more than 51 percent psychiatric patients, and so they can’t bill Medicaid until there’s another review — which can’t happen until December of this year. It fell out of whack in part because it stopped admitting certain patients, though they’re starting those admissions up again, state officials said Wednesday.

The Butler also found problems with record-keeping at Eleanor Slater: notes about patients were handwritten and sometimes illegible. There was often inconsistent diagnosis depending on the doctors’ specialties. And outdated diagnoses were still being referenced.

Medicaid funding has historically covered more than half the costs at Eleanor Slater Hospital.

Womazetta Jones, the director of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, said in a news release that the state would work to “further strengthen the hospital’s care of patients, while also reviewing admission criteria, the medical records system, and other processes to make the IMD determination process run more smoothly going forward.”

Advertisement

Eleanor Slater Hospital, which is run by the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, has campuses in Burrillville and Cranston. Some patients are ordered by a court for psychiatric treatment. Others are on ventilators, while some are suffering from the long-term effects of car crashes or drug overdoses. About 200 people are cared for there.

Raimondo had proposed radically transforming the system, which would have involved building a new skilled nursing facility in Burrillville to replace the hospital there and shutting buildings on the Cranston campus. Unions and some patients’ families strongly opposed the plans, and McKee, when he took over, put them on hold.

McKee still hasn’t made final decisions about what to do about Eleanor Slater Hospital; the hospital only recently received its full accreditation again, although several issues, including one patient partially removing their eye with a spoon and another who sources say was tackled by a staff member, have come up in recent weeks.

Internal critics of the state’s management of Eleanor Slater Hospital maintain that the system still shouldn’t be able to bill Medicaid, because it’s primarily a psychiatric institution. Even if it wasn’t, patients there don’t actually meet the level of care for a long-term acute care hospital, as Eleanor Slater is licensed for, they say.

Advertisement

Nobody was willing to speak publicly; some still have roles with the state. In some areas, Eleanor Slater Hospital functions more like a nursing home than a hospital, and the state should do a better job of actually giving people the level of care that they need, those critics say. (That was the official position under the Raimondo administration.) Unlike traditional long-term acute care hospitals, patients can spend decades at Eleanor Slater Hospital.