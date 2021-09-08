Riverfest, stargazing, and ‘To be or not to be’

Somerville ’s annual Riverfest is returning Saturday, Sept. 18, to Assembly Row and Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. The free, family-friendly event begins at 4 p.m., featuring live local music, children’s activities, and a fireworks show over the Mystic River at around 8:30 p.m. For more information, go to assemblyrow.com/visit/events/riverfest-2021/ .

Northern Essex Community College is hosting a series of in-person cooking classes at its Haverhill campus this fall. The noncredit courses, beginning Sept. 13, will each be one evening and will explore cuisines from around the world. Classes will be taught in a socially distant manner, with limited capacity and mask-wearing by instructors and students. Information on courses, fees, and enrollment is available at necc.mass.edu/culn.

SOUTH

The Dragonfly Theater Company opens its run of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” in Dedham on Saturday, Sept. 18. The production will feature an abridged two-hour version of the Bard’s play starting at 3 p.m. at Paul Park, 11 Tower St. Other performances will run at the same time on Sept. 19, 25, and 26. Admission is free, though donations are appreciated.

WEST

The Discovery Museum in Acton will host its fall speaker series virtually over Zoom this year. Varshini Prakash, executive director of Sunrise, a movement of young people working to stop climate change, will be interviewed by WBUR’s Miriam Wasser on Sept. 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free, but requires preregistration at discoveryacton.org.

For those who love looking toward the sky, Gore place in Waltham will offer its weekly virtual astronomy program starting Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. The estate’s expert astronomer will teach kids and families how to find constellations, key stars, and astronomical objects that can only be seen at night. Participants also will learn about the different mythologies cultures have created about the stars. Advance registration for $20 per household is required at goreplace.org/whats-on/virtual-astronomy-night.

