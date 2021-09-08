Slain Marine Johanny Rosario Pichardo returns home to Lawrence on Saturday on 20th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

“She’s coming home on the date, the 20th anniversary of the date that created the war that cost in her life. I do find significance in that,” said Francisco Urena, former state veterans affairs commissioner who is assisting Rosario Pichardo’s family. “She could be and hopefully is the very last casualty from Afghanistan to come to Massachusetts. That’s wishful thinking...But hopefully that will lead to the policymakers to keep it that way.”

Rosario Pichardo was fatally wounded at the Kabul airport Aug 26 when two suicide bombers detonated massive bombs that killed a total of 13 service members and hundreds of Afghanis desperately trying to board US aircraft after the country fell under the control of the Taliban.

Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo will return to Lawrence Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that spawned the conflict in Afghanistan that claimed her life and 12 other service members as the nation was ending the longest war in US history.

Rosario Pichardo’s remains are scheduled to arrive at Logan Airport around noon Saturday via private charter and will then be transferred to a hearse for the Farrah Funeral Home, whose owner recalled Wednesday that he also provided funeral services for Peter P. Hashem, a Tewksbury resident killed on 9/11 when Flight 11 was steered into the World Trade Center by terrorists.

“I knew him. He was a gentleman,’’ Louis Farrah recalled, adding that Hashem immigrated from Lebanon when that country was in the midst of a civil war. “He came here, he worked hard and he did everything he was supposed to do...He was among the first to die on 9/11.”

Farrah added: “It’s just terribly ironic. I hope she’s the last person to die.”

Rosario Pichardo was 25 years old, a native of Puerto Ricoof Dominican descent, and a graduate of Lawrence High School, officials said.

Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo. Family photos via Farrah Funeral Home

Gov. Baker and Lt . Governor Polito are expected to be at Logan Airport on Saturday along with Rosario Pichardo’s relatives for the transfer of her flag draped casket. The family travelled to Dover, Delaware, when Rosario Pichardo’s body returned with the 12 other service members who were killed in the blasts. President Biden was on hand.

According to Urena and officials, State and Lawrence police and possibly motorized veterans groups will escort the hearse north on Interstate 93 to Interstate 495, exiting the highway onto Route 114. The motorcade will stay on Route 114 until the procession reaches Farrah’s funeral home at 133 Lawrence St.

The family will then have their first private moments with their daughter and sibling since learning of her death, according to Urena and Farrah. “From my experience, it becomes real to that family once that casket comes out of the plane and they touch it for the first time,’’ Urena said. “That’s when it becomes real, especially in the Latino community, seeing is believing.”

The death of Rosario Pichardo has already created another reality for the family. The Marine was not only a bedrock of emotional support for her mother and sisters, but also a key source of financial support by sharing some of her Marine salary with them, Urena said.

Her sister, Rosie Rosario, has launched a GoFundMe campaign that initially hoped to raise $20,000 but as of Wednesday had received $100,000 in donations. Urena said none of that money will be spent on funeral expenses as some initially believed.

“That money, specifically, is going to go to give a better quality of life to that family,” he said.

Some Marines who served with Rosario Pichardo, are expected to attend the upcoming services, Urena said.

The following is the current schedule for religious services and a public wake and burial at the veterans section of Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.

- Monday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. - a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church in Lawrence for the family and invited guests.

- Tuesday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 2 pm - a public wake will be held at the Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Public speakers will address those gathered. The wake will end with a liturgy of the word, a Catholic service.

3 p.m. to 3;15 p.m. - Motorcade to Bellevue Cemetery for interment in the veteran’s section of the city-owned cemetery on May Street in Lawrence.

During the public wake, large posters with photographs of the 12 other service members will be on display, something the slain Marine’s mother insisted upon, officials said. The family is also tentatively exploring the idea of creating a memorial to all 13 service members near Rosario Pichardo’s final resting place.

“This was a specific request” by Rosario Pichardo’s mother, Colasa Pichardo, said Farrah. “She just feels a kinship to them, to their parent, their loved ones. And she knows they all died together trying to help people.”

Urena said the US Marine Corps has told her family that while deployed at the Kabul airport during the chaotic days as the Biden administration wound down US military involvement Rosario Pichardo saved thousands of lives of women and children she personally steered through security.

“I’m thinking about all those women the kids. She had the hands of God, she really did. This girl, she decided who lived and who didn’t live‚’’ Farrah said. “She wanted to be a social worker when she came out, to help disadvantaged kids, so she was right on her mission.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.