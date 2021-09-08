Two teens arrested for allegedly firing air pellet gun at Cape Ann businesses, vehicles

Mark Madeja of Rockport and David Aberegg of Gloucester were arrested Tuesday after Gloucester police responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired at the Crow’s Nest bar on Main Street, officials said in a statement.

Two 18-year-old men are facing multiple charges after they allegedly fired an air pellet gun at windows in Gloucester and Rockport, damaging more than 20 cars and eight businesses, according to police.

Upon arrival, they found a window shattered by a pellet from an air pellet gun.

Less than an hour later, Gloucester police were called to Bass Avenue for a report of a shot fired through a car window, police said. A witness told police that a dark-colored, midsize SUV had fired the shot.

Gloucester police said they quickly located the vehicle and attempted to stop the car, but the driver attempted to evade the officers. Madeja, the driver, eventually pulled over and both suspects were arrested, the statement said.

Officers said they located several open bottles of alcohol inside the car.

Madeja and Aberegg were arrested on multiple charges, including malicious destruction of property and illegal possession of alcohol. Additional charges are also possible, police said.

They were to be arraigned Tuesday in Gloucester District Court.

In total, 33 cars and one business in Gloucester were damaged by the pellets, and 13 cars and seven businesses in Rockport were also damaged, the statement said.

Police said they believe the two suspects began by shooting cans in the parking lot of O’Maley Innovation Middle School in Gloucester.

The incident remains under investigation by the Gloucester and Rockport police.





