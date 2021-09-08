Union posters at Milton Library link nations and causes

In Moscow, Berlin, Paris, and other cities, he was struck by the variety of posters created by labor organizations.

When Stephen Lewis was the treasurer of his Watertown-based service workers union in the 1990s, he began attending international labor conferences.

Milton Library is hosting an exhibition of union posters on the theme of "Diversity" this month, including this image created by the AFL-CIO for a union gathering in 2015.

He attended more gatherings while serving several years on the executive board of the Greater Boston Labor Council, and noticed “great posters” that addressed human rights and other causes.

“I liked some and brought them home,” recalled Lewis, who is 73 and now retired.

As he attended more conferences, the posters he took home began accumulating. His collection now numbers 9,200 posters, including offerings from trade unions in Iraq, Cuba, France, Sweden, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Greece, and Germany.

They were “sitting there in the attic” in storage, Lewis recalled, where not only was he unable to look at them, but no one else could see them, either.

In 2003, he began contacting libraries, inquiring about display space. When he found space for an exhibit, he chose a theme, selected the posters, framed them, and installed the show.

This month, an exhibit of his posters on the theme “Diversity” is on display at Milton Public Library’s Wotiz Gallery through Sunday, Sept. 28. The project is supported by a grant from the Milton Cultural Council and donations by Painters District Council 35 and Asbestos Workers Local 6.

“The ideas depicted in this exhibit encourage us to think about stereotypes and our perceptions of how we view others,” states a description on the library’s website. “Some posters go further by encouraging not only a change in thinking, but also suggest ways to make changes.”

In a statement on the timeliness of the “Diversity” exhibit at Milton Library, Lewis called attention to the “recent assaults on Asian people, religious-inspired violence, and fatal encounters between police and Black people.”

“The posters hail from several countries, including the US,” Lewis said. “Through graphics and written word, they address issues of racism, discrimination, gender identity, and religious intolerance.”

In addition to displays in public libraries, posters from Lewis’s extensive collection also have been exhibited at city halls and state parks. Over the years, support has also come from Service Employees International Union locals and other unions.

Some of his posters have “a little narrative” that goes with them, Lewis said. On one occasion, he met with an artist friend to receive a poster “in the middle of an attack by riot police on hundreds of demonstrators.”

On another occasion, Lewis recalled “the pleasure of meeting a then-retired head of a neutral international peace movement in Athens” and “being taken out to dinner in Istanbul” by officials from a global trade union representing workers in the chemical and oil industries.

Lewis’s “Diversity” poster show is “our first in-person exhibit since COVID struck,” said Jean Hlady, the head of the Milton Library’s adult services and reference department. “The gallery and meeting spaces this fall are opening.”

Milton’s library has been reopening its services to live visitors in careful “baby steps” over recent months, Hlady said. As of a town order adopted last month, visitors are required to mask up inside the library. For more information, visit miltonlibrary.org.

