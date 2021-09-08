Voters across Greater Boston will cast ballots in preliminary mayoral elections Tuesday

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, voters in Brockton, Framingham, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lynn, Medford, Newton, Salem, and Somerville can participate in their cities’ preliminary elections.

The mayoral campaigns come as local communities work to return to normal life following nearly two years of the pandemic. Mayors have been on the front lines of efforts to reopen businesses and schools, navigating shifting public health goals due to COVID-19, as well as overseeing the daily business of their cities.

Mayoral races in more than a dozen cities across Greater Boston will be winnowed by local preliminary elections this month, as voters decide which candidates will appear on municipal ballots in November.

One week later, on Sept. 21, preliminary elections will be held in Attleboro, Beverly, Everett, Fall River, Lawrence, and Newburyport.

The preliminary elections in each community are expected to determine two finalists to appear on the Nov. 2 municipal ballot.

While most elections feature incumbents on the ballot, some mayors are stepping aside, including Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone, Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee, and Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday.

Elsewhere, other mayors across Greater Boston ahead of Tuesday’s preliminary elections are working to convince voters to elect them to new terms in office.

That group includes women who are the first to serve as mayors in their cities -- such as Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll.

Here are the Greater Boston communities voting on mayors’ races Sept. 14.

BROCKTON -- Mayor Robert Sullivan, who was first elected in 2019, is seeking another two-year term and faces challengers Eugenie Kavanagh and Tina Cardoso.

FRAMINGHAM -- Spicer, who became Framingham’s first mayor after voters backed changing to a city form of government in 2017, is seeking another four-year term. Candidates Charlie Sisitsky and Carlos Valadares also appear on the ballot.

GLOUCESTER -- A crowded field is surrounding Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who was elected to a full term as mayor in 2015. Gregory P. Verga, Francisco A. Sclafani, Brian Jay Pollard, Robert Russell, and John M. Harvey Jr. are all taking on Romeo Theken as the incumbent seeks a new two-year term.

HAVERHILL -- Mayor James Fiorentini, who was first elected in 2003, is being challenged by Guy Cooper and Colin LePage on his path to another two-year term.

LYNN -- With McGee not seeking another term, Michael A. Satterwhite, Darren P. Cyr, and Jared C. Nicholson are looking to succeed McGee and serve out the city’s four-year mayoral term.

MEDFORD -- Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, John J. Petrella, and John C. Falco Jr. are all appearing on the city’s preliminary ballot Tuesday. The city’s mayoral term is two years, and Lungo-Koehn is seeking her second term.

NEWTON -- Fuller is running for another four-year term, after winning her first term amid a crowded field in 2017. This year, two of her opponents from that campaign have returned for a rematch: Amy Mah Sangiolo and Albert Cecchinelli.

SALEM -- Driscoll, who first won election as mayor in 2005, is asking voters for another four-term. Two challengers will appear on Tuesday’s ballot -- Stephen G. Dibble and Frank L. Perley III.

SOMERVILLE -- Four mayoral hopefuls will be on Tuesday’s ballot in Somerville, including Wilfred N. Mbah, Katjana Ballantyne, William B. Tauro, and Mary Cassesso. Each seeks the two-year term as mayor.

Here are the greater Boston communities voting on mayors’ races Sept. 21.

ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul R. Heroux, who was first elected in 2017, is seeking another two-year term. He faces challengers Todd E. McGhee and James K. Poore.

BEVERLY -- Mayor Michael P. Cahill, elected in 2013, faces challenges from Esther W. Ngotho and Marshall S. Sterman as he seeks a new two-year term.

EVERETT -- Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr., who was first elected mayor in 2007, is being challenged by Gerly Adrien and Fred Capone as he seeks another four-year term.

FALL RIVER -- Mayor Paul Coogan is seeking another two-year term as the city’s chief executive. Coogan was elected mayor in 2019, and defeated then-Mayor Jasiel Correia. Correia was convicted earlier this year on charges including corruption and extortion in federal court. Coogan faces candidates Cliff Ponte, Jonathan James Albernaz, and Michael Vandal in his reelection bid.

LAWRENCE -- The city has a wide-open race since the the last elected mayor, Daniel Rivera, resigned to join the Baker administration. Acting Mayor Kendrys R. Vasquez; along with William Lantigua, a former Lawrence mayor and state representative; Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, the city’s community development director; Doris V. Rodriguez; and Brian DePeña are running for a four-year term.

NEWBURYPORT -- Candidates Charles F. Tontar, Sean R. Reardon, and Warren P. Russo are running to win a four-year term and succeed Holaday as mayor.

Amesbury, Marlborough, Methuen, Peabody, and Woburn do not have preliminary elections for mayoral races, and voters will cast ballots for mayor Nov. 2.

AMESBURY -- Mayor Kassandra Gove is running for reelection, and is being opposed by Republican state Representative James Kelcourse. Gove was elected to her first two-year term in 2019.

MARLBOROUGH -- Mayor Arthur G. Vigeant is facing challenger David J. Garceau. Vigeant, who was first elected in 2011, is seeking another two-year term.

WOBURN -- Mayor Scott Galvin is running against Ellen Crowley for another two-year term. Galvin was first elected in 2009.

Peabody Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt, Jr., and Mayor Neil Perry of Methuen are running unopposed for reelection this year.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.