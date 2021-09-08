fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: Boston mayoral candidates face off in debate

Updated September 8, 2021, 52 minutes ago
Boston mayoral candidates, clockwise from upper left: Annissa Essaibi George, John Ramos, Andrea Campbell, Kim Janey, Michelle Wu.
Boston mayoral candidates, clockwise from upper left: Annissa Essaibi George, John Ramos, Andrea Campbell, Kim Janey, Michelle Wu.Globe Staff photo



Boston Globe video