When an antique car breaks down, police officers are ready to help

When a bright red antique car broke down on Route 3A in Billerica on Aug. 24, it was a like a scene from another era. Two uniformed patrolmen got behind the vintage vehicle and gave it a much-needed push to get the wheels rolling again so the driver could move it off the roadway to a safer spot. Lieutenant Commander Ronald Balboni said the two patrolmen — Officers Thomas Huff and Sean Dougherty — pushed the car to a private parking lot, and a photo of the two officers in action was posted on Twitter . “Just another example of the Billerica police living by our motto, ‘People helping People,’” said Balboni.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

WATCH YOUR LANGUAGE

Advertisement

At 1:40 p.m. Aug. 16, Wellesley police officers were dispatched to check out a report of a disturbance at the Wellesley Hills train station. When they arrived, they spoke to a man and woman who said they were riding the commuter rail train and were asked to get off at that stop because of “the use of foul language while on the train.” The only problem was, the pair live in Framingham. According to police, they “were provided with a ride home.”

ODD THEFTS

At 1:09 p.m. July 18, Wilmington police received a call reporting that “6 colonies of flowers” had been stolen from a property on Lexington Street. According to the log entry, the caller “was advised if he were to obtain camera footage from a neighbor or noticed anything else out of place or damaged to call the station.”

Advertisement

At 6:52 p.m. July 19, Watertown police took note of a theft from a vehicle on North Beacon Street. The resident told police she parked in the driveway and later found that the driver’s side door was slightly ajar, her glove box and center console were open, and her registration, title, and air fresheners were nowhere to be found.

At 1:12 p.m. Aug. 16, a resident of an apartment complex in Stow called police to report that he’d seen one of his neighbors steal chairs from another neighbor. The caller said that the owner of the chairs was aware of the situation but did not want to report them stolen. According to the log entry, he “was advised to have owner of chairs call the station to file [a] report.”

At 5:44 p.m. Aug. 16, a woman told Marblehead police that she “keeps placing angels on a gravesite and they keep getting stolen.” She said she had already contacted the cemetery about the situation. When asked where the gravesite was located, she said “over the hill to the left,” and asked that police check the area frequently.

NICE SAVE

On Aug. 26, the Sharon Police Department held a special event to honor a young boy and others who helped rescue two boys from drowning in Lake Massapoag. On June 16, police responding to the 911 call saw 11-year-old Arda Tumer at the front of a paddleboard paddling his way back to shore with several others in tow. There was another young boy draped over the center of the board and a third boy next to him. There were also several women helping push the board to shore. According to police, the two boys who were rescued were 11- and 8-year-old brothers from another town. When they began to call for help, three women, including Arda’s mother, swam out to help them. “While they were swimming toward the boys in trouble, Arda recognized the seriousness of the situation,” police wrote on Facebook. “He quickly pushed his mother’s paddleboard into the water, and made his way to the drowning boys. With the help of the women, they were able to secure the boys onto the board. The drowning boys were complete strangers to those involved in their rescue. The quick actions of the women, and fast thinking of Arda clearly saved the boys from a tragic outcome.”

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.