Woman arrested for DUI in New Hampshire after crashing car carrying children into telephone pole

A woman who allegedly slammed a car carrying three children into a telephone pole was arrested on DUI charges in New Hampshire Monday night.

Lizania Joseph, 24, is charged with aggravated DUI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Manchester police said in a statement, after her car was found against a fence on Second Street near a telephone pole that was snapped in half.

Police responded to 149 Second St. in Manchester at around 7:50 p.m. When they arrived “multiple people were outside the vehicle,” including the three children, who were all crying, the statement said. Another adult, who has not been identified, was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.