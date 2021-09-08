‘Disgusting’: AOC criticizes Governor Abbott over defense of Texas abortion law

The New York congresswoman said that it was implausible to think that it’s possible to “eliminate rape” in Texas “when the same type of rape culture and the same type of misogynistic culture . . . informed this abortion law to begin with.”

Ocasio-Cortez was reacting to Abbott’s assertion that the law does not force rape victims to carry the perpetrator’s fetus to term because it allows six weeks for an abortion and because “goal number one in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his comments in defense of Texas’s strict new abortion law, calling his remarks “disgusting.”

Advertisement

The Texas law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, at about six weeks, which is before many women know they are pregnant, a point Ocasio-Cortez said also pointed to the ignorance of Texas lawmakers and the governor.

“I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “but in case no one has informed him before in his life, six weeks pregnant means two weeks late on your period. And two weeks late on your period, for any person with a menstrual cycle, can happen if you’re stressed, if your diet changes, or for really no reason at all. So you don’t have six weeks.”

Abbott made the remarks in his first press conference since the law banning abortions at six weeks went into effect. His comments quickly sparked an outcry from groups combating sexual violence, among others.

The law, which is designed to be enforced by private citizens, has drawn fierce opposition from those who support abortion rights after the Supreme Court allowed it to take effect last week despite its clear violation of Roe v. Wade, which protects the right to an abortion in the first trimester.

Advertisement

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.