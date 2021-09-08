‘It’s like our dads wanted us to be together.’ A couple who both lost fathers in Sept. 11 attacks is getting married next month

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal ahead of the 20-year mark of the attacks, the couple recounted touching memories of their fathers and described the role they feel the men played in their love story. The tragic events of that day were the genesis for their first meeting as high schoolers at a camp in Ireland for teenagers who have lost family members to terrorism. They later reconnected and fell in love when they attended the same college.

When Abington native Julia Coombs, 27, and her fiancé Edward Seaman get married in Newport, R.I., next month, the festivities will be sprinkled with tributes to their fathers, both of whom were killed in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The wedding band of the groom’s father will be slipped on his finger. The bride’s bouquet will have her father’s gold pocket watch tied to it, a photo of the two of them inside.

“It’s like our dads wanted us to be together,” Coombs, who works as an account manager for a digital publishing company, told the Journal.

Advertisement

Coombs’ father, Jeff, was heading to New York on a business trip on American Airlines Flight 11 when the hijacked plane crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center. Seaman’s father Michael was at work in the building as a managing director for the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, according to the Journal.

Jeff Coombs is in the back, in the middle is Meaghan, Matthew, and Christie, and Julia during a hiking trip in New Hampshire. Handout

Coombs recalled being excited to be pulled out of the second grade class at her Massachusetts elementary school by her mother’s friends on the day of the attacks, expecting to play. When she returned home, it appeared that her mother was limping.

“I thought she was in an accident,” Coombs told the Journal. “I couldn’t process what was going on.”

Advertisement

After first meeting during the one-week trip in Belfast Coombs and Seaman reconnected during their first years at Loyola University Maryland, the sight of Coombs walking toward him during orientation flustering him enough to spill his soda all over the table.

A few months later in the spring of their freshman years, Seaman asked Coombs on a date to a waterfront restaurant in Baltimore, according to the Journal. The two have been together ever since.

In late 2019, Seaman asked Coombs’ mother Christie and her older brother Matthew for their blessing to propose.

Christie runs the Jeffrey Coombs Memorial Foundation, which the family started just months after the attacks. The foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable causes since its formation and puts on road races in Abington each year. The foundation said on its website that this year’s race, to be held on Sept. 19, will be its last.

“I just love Eddie and his family,” Christie told the Journal. “I couldn’t have picked someone for her any better.”

In April 2020, during one of their favorite hikes on Mount Tom in Vermont, Seaman dropped to one knee and proposed with a ring fixed with a diamond his father once gave to his mother. The couple now live in New York City with their rescue dog named Bubby.

“It’s my dad giving something to the wedding,” said Seaman, who works as a broker at BGC Partners, a financial services company.

The ring Seaman will sport on his finger during the ceremony next month also has ties to his father. Before Michael left for work on the morning of the attacks, he opted to leave his ring at home, expecting he would go golfing later that day and wanting to avoid the band pinching his skin as he swung the clubs.

Advertisement

The couple told the Journal they feel grateful to be with partners who understand what it’s like to have lost someone so close in such a public way. On the anniversary of the attacks, they will often walk across the Brooklyn Bridge together to watch the lights shine into the sky from the Sept. 11 memorial in Manhattan.

“I’m very fortunate to have someone who understands what I’m feeling when that day comes around,” Seaman said.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.