Vineyard Wind project meets resistance

For generations, impacts to people and the planet were given short shrift by large utilities. Today’s more engaged public demands better. And with advances in technology, energy companies have no excuse not to do things right. The displays of extreme weather events around the world and recent statistics on pollution’s effects on our life span are all clarion calls to improve, not diminish, environmental protection and the processes that promote it. Short-term thinking by utilities is no longer acceptable; we need a full-throated commitment to protecting the natural world we have remaining, while working to design and innovate toward a net zero world.

While one would expect Eversource, Avangrid, or other energy project developers to be dismissive of the efforts of local residents and environmental organizations to engage in regulatory permitting processes, we were deeply disappointed to read the recent Boston Globe editorial bemoaning the presence of opposition to such projects and blaming what were characterized as “tiny . . . groups” for the projects’ lack of regulatory progress ( “Offshore wind could die in the regulatory doldrums,” Sept. 1).

John Judge

President and CEO

Appalachian Mountain Club

Boston

Jack Savage

President

Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests

Concord, N.H.





Without regulatory reforms, a sea of red tape will await worthy projects

I share the logic of your editorial “Offshore wind could die in regulatory doldrums.” However, I was dumbfounded to read your support of the common-sense modernization of National Environmental Policy Act reforms in the bipartisan infrastructure bill without your also mentioning that a similar version of those reforms promulgated under the previous administration was stopped in its tracks by President Biden’s Council on Environmental Quality.

President Obama learned the hard way that there is no such thing as “shovel ready” projects. Other advanced economies with solid environmental credentials take half as much time in permitting large infrastructure projects. If lawmakers in Washington can’t agree to bring NEPA into the 21st century, Vineyard Wind and Northern Pass will be only two on a long list of worthy projects that get drowned in a sea of red tape.

Martin Rodriguez Rodriguez

Cambridge





Proper environmental review is a must

North Atlantic right whales, protected by the Endangered Species Act, number less than 400, and estimates indicated that fewer than 100 breeding females remain. Ironically, they have chosen the Vineyard Wind lease area, as well as six adjoining wind lease areas, as one of their last year-round strongholds for raising their young, feeding, and socializing. Vessel strikes and entanglements are the leading causes of death for these whales.

Federal projects such as Vineyard Wind must undergo extensive environmental review, dictated by the National Environmental Policy Act. Those projects favored by The Boston Globe are not exempt.

Vineyard Wind’s more than 60 turbines could soon be joined by as many as 1,400 more turbines in the total wind lease area. An area larger than the state of Rhode Island would be rapidly industrialized into concrete, metal, high-voltage electrical cables and rocks.

Vineyard Wind’s voluntary whale protections seem unrealistic and unproven. The effect of the turbines’ loud operational hum on the whales’ echolocation capability has not been adequately studied. In the rush to clear the path for Vineyard Wind, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and NOAA Fisheries have forgotten their obligation to this whale. We should be smarter than this.

Val Oliver

Mary Chalke

Nantucket Residents Against Turbines (ACKRATS)

The writers have filed a lawsuit to halt work on Vineyard Wind.





Lawsuit is needed to ensure area is protected

The Globe claims federal environmental laws provide endless unfair opportunities to delay projects such as Nantucket’s Vineyard Wind.

New studies found more frequent sightings of the endangered North Atlantic right whale and more operational noise interference from larger turbines. A lawsuit resulted in a federal promise of a new study, but with no timeline for completion. The plaintiffs want development stopped until the study is completed.

Federal law protects existing ocean uses from new energy projects. Existing uses such as commercial fishing, vessel traffic, and the viewshed are protected. The feds expect that commercial fishermen will abandon wind lease areas covering a Rhode Island-sized area. They also expect more vessel collisions along with decreased ability of the Coast Guard to do search and rescue missions.

A federal study determined that turbines would “dominate” the horizon at 15 miles. A lease area off Kitty Hawk National Park was moved 28 miles from shore to protect the view. New York State created a 20-mile exclusion zone and killed, with federal approval, a lease area 12 miles off the Hamptons to protect the view.

The environmental lawsuit filed by Nantucket residents seeks the use of the best science to protect the whales, humans, and the beach community.

David T. Stevenson

Director, Center for Energy and Environment

Caesar Rodney Institute

Wilmington, Del.

The institute is helping to coordinate a fund-raising effort to support the lawsuit over Vineyard Wind.