Aaron Boone says Yankees ace Gerrit Cole ‘encouraged’ about his condition

“I think the next 24, 48 hours is going to determine where we move and how he responds but I think he was encouraged by how he felt coming in here,” he said.

“I think he’s encouraged. I don’t think we have anything definitive yet,” Boone said before Wednesday night’s game against Toronto.

A day after New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exited his start because of tightness in his left hamstring, manager Aaron Boone said the star righthander was feeling better about his situation.

Boone said Cole was not getting an MRI but also said the team would see “if that’s in the cards.”

Cole was pulled with two outs in the fourth inning of a 5-1 loss Tuesday.

The Yankees fell 9 ½ games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East. They stayed a half-game ahead of Boston for the top wild-card spot.

Cole allowed three runs, two of them earned, and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He threw 70 pitches as the Blue Jays put together several lengthy at-bats against him.

Cole struck out two, tying Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler for the major league lead with 217.

He is 14-7 with a 2.78 ERA. He had been 4-0 with a 0.73 ERA in four starts since missing time following a positive test for COVID-19.

Marmolejos, Mariners score 4 in 9th, avoid sweep by Astros

José Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning and J.P. Crawford padded the lead with two-run homer as the Seattle Mariners avoided a sweep with an 8-5 win over the Houston Astros.

Houston won the series opener Monday 11-2 and rallied Tuesday night for a 5-4 victory in 10 innings.

With the score 4-all, Luis Torrens singled with one out in the Seattle ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Dylan Moore. Jarred Kelenic walked and both runners advanced on a wild pitch by closer Ryan Pressly (5-2).

Marmolejos grounded a single to center to put the Mariners ahead. Blake Taylor relieved and Crawford connected for a drive to right field.

The Mariners trailed most of the game before tying it at 4 on a two-run double by Kelenic with two outs in the seventh.

Diego Castillo (3-5) struck out the side in the eighth for the win. Paul Sewald gave up a solo homer to Alex Bregman in the ninth before retiring the next three batters to end it.

Recently signed Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and Jose Altuve had a solo shot for the AL West-leading Astros.

Houston starter José Urquidy permitted four hits and two runs in three innings in his second start since coming off the injured list.

Seattle’s Tyler Anderson allowed seven hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

White Sox beat A’s 6-3; Oakland drops fourth straight game

Tony La Russa has seen his share of celebrations during all his decades in baseball. What the Chicago White Sox gave Jimmy Lambert for his first major league win ranked right up there.

“I’ll just say the beer was very cold,” said the 26-year-old righthander, who had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and “didn’t know if I’d ever get a chance to win a major league game.”

Gavin Sheets hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth to back Lambert, Cesar Hernandez added a two-run single in the same inning, and the AL Central-leading White Sox beat the stumbling Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Lambert (1-1) allowed three hits over five solid innings to win in his third career start and six appearance as Chicago matched its season-high of 22 games above .500 (80-58).

“He’s got one of the most exaggerated beer showers I’ve seen in a long time,” La Russa said. “The win was worth it I’m sure, but he’s paying a big price right now.”

Brian Goodwin added a two-run single in the eighth for Chicago, which lost two of three at Kansas City over the weekend, including getting shut out 6-0 in Sunday’s series finale.