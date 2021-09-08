Game 142: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Unlike Monday’s extra-innings loss, the Red Sox didn’t wait until late to implode against the Rays on Tuesday. They fell behind by a score of 12-1 before scoring six runs in the last two innings to lose, 12-7.

The Sox have now lost three in a row and have just a two-game lead over the Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot. Toronto has won six in a row and is tied in the loss column with the Red Sox. Here are the standings.

The Red Sox and Rays wrap up their series Wednesday night. Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound as the Sox look to avoid the sweep. It will be the final meeting of the season for the teams.