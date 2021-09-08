Game 142: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Unlike Monday’s extra-innings loss, the Red Sox didn’t wait until late to implode against the Rays on Tuesday. They fell behind by a score of 12-1 before scoring six runs in the last two innings to lose, 12-7.
The Sox have now lost three in a row and have just a two-game lead over the Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot. Toronto has won six in a row and is tied in the loss column with the Red Sox. Here are the standings.
The Red Sox and Rays wrap up their series Wednesday night. Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound as the Sox look to avoid the sweep. It will be the final meeting of the season for the teams.
Lineups
RAYS (88-51): TBA
Pitching: LHP Shane McClanahan (9-5, 3.76 ERA)
RED SOX (79-62): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (10-8, 3.73 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Eovaldi: Randy Arozarena 1-11, Nelson Cruz 2-11, Yandy Díaz 2-10, Wander Franco 1-5, Kevin Kiermaier 3-13, Brandon Lowe 4-17, Jordan Luplow 0-1, Manuel Margot 1-4, Austin Meadows 7-18, Francisco Mejía 2-7, Joey Wendle 6-14, Mike Zunino 1-7.
Red Sox vs. McClanahan: Jonathan Araúz 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 2-4, Rafael Devers 2-6, Kiké Hernández 1-3, José Iglesias 1-5, J.D. Martinez 2-6, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Hunter Renfroe 3-6, Danny Santana 0-1, Kyle Schwarber 1-4, Alex Verdugo 0-1, Christian Vázquez 1-6.
Stat of the day: Rays rookie Wander Franco has an on-base streak of 37 games — an AL record for a player 20 years old or younger. Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle had held the mark since 1952. Frank Robinson holds the overall record at 43 games in 1956.
Notes: Eovaldi is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA in 13 career games (11 starts) against Tampa Bay. He has allowed three runs or fewer in five straight starts. … Cruz, 41, reached 30 homers for the seventh time in eight seasons, becoming the oldest player in major league history to accomplish the feat. … McClanahan is 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts against the Sox. He took the loss his last time out, surrendering four runs on eight hits in five innings.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.