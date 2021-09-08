Here are 10 games to watch in high school football this season

The Red Raiders put their state-best 21-game win streak on the line against the Rockets’ high-flying offense, which is led by talented junior quarterback James Murphy. Reading is 13-4 over the past two seasons with Murphy starting under center.

Everett at Xaverian

Friday, Sept. 10 (7 p.m.)

The Crimson Tide rolled to three victories over Greater Boston League competition during a shortened Fall II season, and will face their first nonconference test under the guidance of second-year coach Rob DiLoreto.

Bridgewater-Raynham at Barnstable

Friday, Sept. 24 (7 p.m.)

Lou Pacheco takes over at B-R after 26-year veteran Dan Buron retired this offseason, and inherits plenty of talent, with senior quarterback Nolan DeAndrade and senior wide receiver Ryan Breheny capable of pacing the offense. But the Barnstable defense will be tough to crack.

IMG Academy at Springfield Central

Saturday, Sept. 25 (7 p.m.)

Springfield Central, which moves up to Division 1 after winning consecutive Division 3 state titles, opens the season with nonleague bouts against Central Catholic and BC High before welcoming Florida powerhouse IMG, the top-ranked team in the country according to many national polls.

Andover at Central Catholic

Friday, Oct. 1 (7 p.m.)

With junior quarterback Scott Brown and junior running back Lincoln Beal leading the way, the Golden Warriors had an impressive Fall II season that included a close battle with Central Catholic. Will the “Killer Bees” give the reigning MVC champs a run for their money?

Acton-Boxboro at Lincoln-Sudbury

Friday, Oct. 8 (7 p.m.)

These border rivals have treated fans to a number of photo finishes over the years. Colonials first-year coach Justin Bernard will look to lead A-B to an upset over a powerhouse Warriors program that went to the Division 2 Super Bowl in 2019 and finished 7-0 this past spring.

Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep

Friday, Oct. 15 (7 p.m.)

The Eagles topped the Knights in the Division 1 Super Bowl in both 2018 and 2019, but the Knights exacted revenge with a 49-24 victory this past spring. While Catholic Memorial is now a Division 2 school under the new alignment, this rivalry hasn’t lost any luster.

O’Bryant at East Boston

Friday, Oct. 22 (6 p.m.)

The top two finishers in the Boston City League this past spring will face off in the penultimate week of the regular season in a game that could have conference-title implications.

Duxbury at Hingham

Friday, Oct. 22 (7 p.m.)

These archrivals had their matchup canceled this past March and will be eager to renew the tradition this fall. Hingham last slayed the Dragons in 2007, which is also the last year the Harbormen secured a Patriot League title.

Mansfield at King Philip

Friday, Oct. 29 (7 p.m.)

The Hornets and Warriors are used to meeting late in the regular season with the knowledge that they may very well see each other again during the Division 2 South state tournament. But with a statewide tournament in place, this showdown may be more of a postseason tuneup for both sides.