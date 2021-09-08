Here are the players to watch in EMass high school football this season

Makhi Boston, Brockton — Heading into his junior season, this 6-5, 300-pound right tackle and defensive tackle is already getting Division 1 looks. He can dead-lift 450 pounds but has the quickness to get off the line and block at the second level.

Lincoln Beal, Andover — During the shortened Fall II season, Beal compiled 1,115 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns while earning MVC Offensive Player of the Year honors. We’ll see what the junior running back posts in a full season.

Marquese Avery, Lynn Classical — A varsity starter for both the basketball and football teams as a freshman, Avery could break out in his sophomore season. At 6 feet 2 inches, he can line up anywhere on offense, and he’s expected to start at linebacker.

Crawford Cantave, King Philip — The Hockomock All-Star is a threat at both running back and safety, and coach Brian Lee wouldn’t rule out flexing him to different positions on offense.

Carlo Crocetti, Xaverian — A 6-3, 195-pound senior wide receiver and defensive back with excellent route-running skills, Crocetti will serve as a downfield threat for a team that rarely fails to establish the run.

Connor Cronin, Marblehead — The 6-1 running back/linebacker put an impressive bow on his sophomore season by bursting for 271 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 34-7 dismantling of rival Swampscott.

Connor Cronin (right) anchors the Marblehead ground game. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Nolan DeAndrade, Bridgewater-Raynham — First-year coach Lou Pacheco said, “We’re so lucky,” when asked about his senior quarterback. Coming off an impressive baseball season, DeAndrade is a tall, strong-armed quarterback who can make all the throws.

Tyler DeMattio, North Attleborough — “Anytime you have Tyler DeMattio on the field, you have a shot to win,” coach Don Johnson said of his senior quarterback/linebacker/kicker. Last spring, DeMattio passed for 536 yards, rushed for 503, and scored 16 total touchdowns in six games.

Danny Fleming, Tewksbury — An all-conference selection as a sophomore, Fleming spent his junior year at Bishop Guertin (N.H.), but returns to Tewksbury to finish his career as a starting safety and tailback.

Johnny Garrett, BC High — The 6-5, 255-pound senior from Scituate will look to lead a young Eagles team on both sides of the ball. A tight end and defensive end headed to Virginia Tech, Garrett is one of eight starters returning for new coach Ed Mantie.

Zander Holmes, Mansfield — Continuing the proud Holmes lineage for Mansfield, Zander was a Hockomock League All-Star in the spring as a junior and contributed to the Super Bowl championship team in 2019 as a linebacker/fullback.

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — As a freshman, the 6-foot, 200-pound tailback powered the Panthers to a 5-1 season and the Patriot League Fisher Division title with 1,006 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Datrell Jones, Catholic Memorial — Along with fellow junior Carson Harwood, Jones will be tough to stop when the Knights run out of their double-wing set. The Boston College-bound athlete has breakaway speed and great vision.

CM's Datrell Jones (left) is always a threat to break a long gainer. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Jack Mahan III, Apponequet — While the team’s rushing attack drew more accolades last year, the 6-1 quarterback quietly threw for 12 touchdowns and had just two interceptions. He tossed nine of the TDs over the final three games of his junior season.

Sahmir Morales, Brighton — The 6-3, 170-pound signal caller takes the reins of the offense as a dual threat who can hurt opponents with his arm and his legs.

Nolan O’Brien, Lincoln-Sudbury — After setting program records for punt-return yards and touchdowns last season, the senior wide receiver/safety returns for an experienced team.

Juan Setalsingh, KIPP Academy — The junior quarterback racked up five passing touchdowns and four rushing scores in three games during the Fall II season and looks to lead the offense to another high-scoring campaign.

Taelor Thompson, East Boston — The Jets rolled to a Fall II City League title last spring with Thompson calling the shots under center. The junior also leads the defense at linebacker.

Taelor Thompson (left) is a force for East Boston. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Chase Vaughan, Milton — Coach Steve Dembowski is always on the cutting edge in terms of developing spread offenses, and it will be interesting to see what he cooks up with a senior quarterback entering his third year as a starter.

Ismael Zamor, Everett — The Boston College commit is going to be a factor in all three phases. While he will likely play wide receiver at the next level, Zamor has been in the mix for the starting quarterback job at Everett.

Preston Zinter, Central Catholic — With three-year starter Ayden Pereira delivering him the ball, the junior tight end should continue to put highlights on film as the Raiders pursue a Division 1 state title.



