Hunter Renfroe’s two-run homer helps Red Sox avoid sweep

So when Renfroe stepped to the plate with one on and two outs following an Alex Verdugo pinch single and crushed the go-ahead homer, it had the feeling of his greatest Fenway moment provided in September in the Sox’ quest for October.

It was a game the Red Sox needed to win against a Rays team that had their number.

Renfroe took it to even greater heights in the top of the ninth after Joey Wendle tried to turn a double that got under the glove of Danny Santana in center into a triple. Instead, Renfroe, who already had an outfield assist on this night, recorded his second, tossing a strike to Bobby Dalbec at third for the final out of a 2-1 win.

Advertisement

Nelson Cruz had singled home a run in the top of the eighth, giving the Rays a short-lived 1-0 lead.

In desperate need of a win, Nate Eovaldi took the mound for the Sox in the series finale.

The Sox had lost their previous three games, including two to the Rays, a team that is all but certain to claim the top spot in the American League East. Eovaldi has been the Sox’ best starter all season. From the outset in this game, with his five-pitch mix in hand, Eovaldi certainly looked like it.

Eovaldi tossed seven scoreless frames, tallying eight strikeouts. He kept Tampa Bay in check by employing a heavy dose of curveballs, tossing it 27 times through the first six innings — which was just second to his fastball — drawing five swings and misses and seven called strikes.

In Eovaldi’s last six starts (37⅔ innings) he has a 1.91 ERA, 47 strikeouts, and a 0.93 WHIP. Opponents are batting just .207 against him in that span.

Advertisement

The Sox played stellar defense behind Eovaldi, beginning in the third. With two on and one out following two rare walks by Eovaldi, Rays rookie sensation Wander Franco shot a screaming liner into the left-center-field gap. It looked as if the Rays would score the first run of the game, but Kiké Hernández, in just his second game back off the COVID-related injured list, got a great jump and was able to haul it in.

The Red Sox and Eovaldi got out of the inning unscathed. But more than anything, it helped settle the righthander, who didn’t walk another batter and allowed just one more hit, a Josh Lowe dribbler in the fifth.

But the Rays have a way of hanging around just long enough to win a game. While Eovaldi surrendered just four hits in his seven innings, Rays starter Shane McClanahan allowed just three, despite the Red Sox’ ability to square him up. Of the Sox’ batted balls against the lefthander, 10 had exit velocities of 99 miles per hour or more.

Following a 1-2-3 seventh inning, Josh Taylor took over for Eovaldi in the eighth.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.