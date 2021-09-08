Jenna Benefeito leads Case field hockey to a victory that snaps Somerset-Berkley’s 55-game win streak

“It was unbelievable,” said Case coach Kacie Martel. “These girls have worked very very hard. They deserve it 110 percent.”

But it was the first goal, from junior Lexi Yost to tie the game 1-1, that shifted the momentum and allowed the Cardinals to believe that a win was possible, ultimately halting Somerset-Berkley’s 55-game winning streak that dated back to Sept. 27, 2018, for the back-to-back Division 1 state champion in 2018 and 2019.

A momentous go-ahead goal with 3:52 remaining from junior Jenna Benefeito carried the visiting Case field hockey team to a riveting 3-2 South Coast victory over second-ranked Somerset Berkley Wednesday afternoon.

Yost, who assisted on the winner, when Benefeito slipped a shot by SB goalie Sydney Dufresne, connected for the tying goal 55 seconds after the Blue Devils had struck. Yost also tallied a pair of goals in a win over New Bedford on Tuesday.

“I think right then and there the girls were like, ‘we are totally in this,” said Martel.

Megan Smith then put Case ahead, 2-1, with a goal before the hosts answered for 2-2.

Case also received a stellar 18-save effort from sophomore goalie Anna Michaud.

“Anna is just killing it in the net,” said Michaud. “She wanted today’s win really bad, and she has been working extremely hard. She’s just there in the clutch moments.”

Masconomet 9, Saugus 0 — Maggie Sturgis scored four goals and Lily Conway chipped in one goal and two assists to help lead Masco to the Northeastern Conference win.

New Bedford 2, Barnstable 1 — Sarah Ramos struck for goals in the second and third quarters as the host Whalers registered the nonleague season-opening win. Senior Reagan Hicks, assisted by Riley Carpenter, scored first for Barnstable.

Sandwich 7, Plymouth North 1 — Haley McLaughlin knocked in three goals and had two assists and Paige Hawkins added two goals and three assists to lead the No. 7 Blue Knights to the season-opening nonleague win.

Boys’ soccer

Braintree 1, Canton 1 — Freshman Calum McClorey opened the scoring in the season debut for the Wamps (0-0-1) before the Bulldogs (0-0-1) tied the game with a goal from junior Jake McCabe.

Hopkinton 2, Medfield 0 — Tora Ito and Andrew Gaughan each scored to lead the Hillers (1-0) to a season-opening victory over the Warriors (0-1) in Tri-Valley action. Ito and Owen Schnur tallied assists, and Max Nye had a shutout in net.

KIPP Academy 9, Greater Lawrence 2 — Marco Escobar’s six-goal performance and Kevin Rodriguez’s four assists helped KIPP Academy (2-0) defeat the Reggies (1-1) in a Commonwealth Athletic Conference matchup. Escobar has nine goals in two games, and he is 22 goals shy of the 100 goal mark.

Medway 2, Dover-Sherborn 0 — Junior Marco Perugini scored both goals to lead the Mustangs (1-0) to a season-opening win over the Raiders (0-1) in a Tri-Valley matchup.

North Reading 2, Pentucket 2 — Will Roberts and Liam Sullivan both recorded a goal and an assist for Pentucket (0-0-1) in a Cape Ann League draw against the Hornets (0-0-1).

Old Rochester 5, Fairhaven 2 — Matt Carvalho’s three-goal performance coupled by George Barry’s three assists led the Bulldogs (1-0) to a season-opening win over the Blue Devils (0-1) in a South Coast Conference matchup.

Rockland 6, Holbrook 1 — Six separate players—Ryan Sullivan, Jake Lucas, Gavin Norton, Joao Faria, Luis Araujo, and Matheus Gomes—found the back of the net to send Rockland (1-1) past Holbrook (0-1).

Wareham 3, Upper Cape 2 — Senior Ryker King (2) and junior Nathan Wiley (1) scored to give the Vikings (1-0) the win over the Rams (0-1) in their season opener. Senior Luke Wiley and eighth grader Boonsong Ouellette each contributed with assists.

Girls’ soccer

Bridgewater-Raynham 4, Middleborough 2 — Junior Lily Ford (2 goals, 1 assist) was a staple for the Trojans (1-0) in the nonleague win.

Holliston 5, Ashland 1 — With the season-opening Tri-Valley League win, the host Panthers extended their unbeaten streak to 33 games spanning three seaons. Kaitlin O’Connell recorded two goals, and Tatum Cordon, Anya Holden, and Mia Wolfgang each added one.

Marshfield 5, Hull 0 — Nadja Kiziuk found the back of the net twice and Maggie Tiernan recorded the shutout for the visiting Rams in the nonleague win.

Newburyport 2, Triton 0 — Deirdre McElhinney and Natalie Degraves each found the back of the net in the first half and Gabby Loughran made four saves to earn the shutout for the Clippers in the season-opening Cape Ann win.

North Reading 2, Pentucket 0 — Jackie Magner (5 saves) and Maggie Shulz (4 saves) split time in net for the Hornets (1-0) en route to the Cape Ann League shutout. North Reading’s goals came from Isabella Cannalonga and a penalty kick by Samantha Magner.

Rockland 5, Holbrook 1 — Emilee Dunham scored four times for the Bulldogs (1-0) in a season-opening South Shore win.

Watertown 3, Arlington Catholic 0 — Lily Lambo netted the first goal for the Raiders (1-0) just 13 minutes in and Molly Sheehan tacked on two more in the nonconference clash.

Boys’ cross-country

Lowell 15, Haverhill 50 — Sophomore Jack Courtney and Frank Kelly placed first and second, respectively, to lead the Red Raiders to a season-opening perfect score in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Somerville 19, Chelsea 40 — Junior Sam Buckley covered the 2.6-mile Blessing of the Bay Boat House course along the Mystic River in 14:31 to pace the Highlanders to the Greater Boston League win. Atticus Kaye was second.

Girls’ cross-country

Somerville 26, Chelsea 29 — Chelsea’s Gizelle Rodriguez earned individual honors with her 18:29 finish on the 2.6-mile Blessing of the Bay Boat House course, but with Anna Louise Siebler placing second and other strong finishes, the host Highlanders registered the Greater Boston League win.

Boys’ golf

Brookline 66, Brockton 30 — Josh Lee shot a 3-over-par 38 to help lead the Warriors to a season-opening, non-conference win at Putterham GC.

Gloucester 159, Rockport 137 — Jack Costanzo (2-over, 32 points) paced the Fishermen to the Cape Ann League win at Rockport Country Club. Nick White (29 points), Drew Johnson (26), and Dan O’Leary (26 points) also contributed.

Hingham 255, Scituate 260 — Carson Erick, Victor San Antonio, and Drew Golden each turned in 40-stroke rounds in the Patriot League win for the Harbormen (1-1) at the Widows Walk GC.

Medfield 232, Millis 278 — Henry Reilly shot a 1-over-par 36 and the Warriors (2-0) picked up the Tri-Valley League win at Ponkapoag Golf Course in Canton.

North Reading 152, Manchester Essex 85 — Sophomore Isabel Brozena was the medalist for the Hornets (3-0) in the Cape Ann win at Hillview Golf Course.

Quincy 266, Whitman-Hanson 277 — The Presidents (2-1) picked up the Patriot League win thanks to strong performances from Dylan Green and Jack Dunn, who each carded 41s.

Bishop Feehan 160, Bishop Stang 194 — Even-par-36 performances from Junior Redmond Podkowa and Freshman Matt Oliveira helped the Spartans (1-0) best their Catholic Central League opponents at the Country Club of New Bedford.

Girls’ volleyball

Quincy 3, Barnstable 2 — The matchup between the No. 2 Red Hawks and the 13th-ranked Presidents felt much closer to a tournament match than a season opener, Quincy coach Jacqui Niosi said after her squad recorded had a 19-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11 win.

“We were excited for the chance and just wanted to play hard,” Niosi said. “Any time you get to play against a team of that caliber, you just try and do the best you can and take advantage of the opportunity.”

The Presidents did just that, starting off their campaign with a stirring victory thanks to the performances of Annika Schmitt (8 kills, 9 aces), Bridget Hoare (13 kills), Colleen Moran (12 kills), and Mona Ly (29 digs).

Apponequet 3, Durfee 1 — Impressive performances from Sofia Estrella (9 kills, 3 aces), Mia Comeau (13 assists, 3 kills), and Lacie Nolin (14 digs) propelled the Lakers (1-0) to the season-opening win.

Billerica 3, Medford 0 — Stephanie Sardella (12 kills), Kailey Roche (20 assists, 10 service points, 5 aces), and Grace Jones (18 digs, 9 service points, 5 aces) paced the Indians to the nonleague win.

Essex Tech 3, Mystic Valley 0 — Gracie Dailey (10 kills, 4 aces) and Brooke McFadden (22 assists, 2 aces) formed a formidable senior duo for the Hawks (1-0) as they defeated their Commonwealth foe in straight sets.

Falmouth 3, Mashpee 0 — Setter Camille Leite’s 15 assists and nine service points helped the Clippers win their season-opening nonleague matchup.

Lowell 3, Greater Lawrence 0 — Madi Franz recorded 11 kills and four aces for the Crusaders in the Commonwealth win. Avery Tucker and Kylee McDonough have five aces apiece.

North Quincy 3, Fontbonne 0 — The Red Raiders (1-0) won their season-opening match behind 15 combined aces from Flora Chen (9) and Olivia Bailey (6), along with five kills apiece from Kaila Jacques and Jen Lee. Stephanie Huang also contributed four aces and six digs.

Saint Joseph Prep 3, Cristo Rey 0 — Outstanding serves from Liz Cassidy (16 aces) and Brigid Duffy (10 aces) helped the Phoenix (1-0) defeat their Catholic Central foe in straight sets.

Emma Healy, Craig Larson, Ethan McDowell, and Christopher Williams also contributed.