Mac Jones is just a rookie, but he is clearly in charge for the Patriots

During the warm-up and stretching period of Patriots practice, the rookie quarterback engaged in a brief dance off with some of the running backs, including James White, a guy with such smooth moves he’s known as “Sweet Feet.’’

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones was showing off his moves Wednesday — and it had nothing to do with play-action fakes.

Mac Jones expects to have butterflies in his debut Sunday, but he had some fun at practice Wednesday.

It’s clear from his interactions with teammates and coaches that Michael McCorkle Jones, who just turned 23 less than a week ago, is comfortable in his position of power as the leader of the New England offense.

After helping lead perennial power Alabama to the national championship last season — when he led all Division 1 quarterbacks with 4,100 passing yards and set the NCAA season record for completion percentage (311 of 402, 77.4 percent) — Jones seized the starter’s job with an outstanding training camp.

His quick decisions, quick trigger, and excellent accuracy were on display during nearly every summer session. It was obvious even to casual observers that he worked hard and knew how to run the offense.

“[Accuracy and decision making] are really important for a quarterback — just get the ball to the open guy and also where you want to put it — especially in the NFL,’’ said Jones. “You’ve just got to put it in the right spot, it could be the difference of 6 inches and obviously you want to try and practice that, and all the receivers have run really good routes and obviously you need the timing to get the ball to the open guy.’’

Despite running behind Cam Newton during camp, Jones also was working on developing his leadership skills and earning the respect and trust of his teammates.

“When you’re working, you just have to earn your respect,’’ he said. “I try to do that every day but when you’re young, whether in college or the NFL, you’ve just got to go work and earn the respect of your coaches, your teammates, everyone in the whole organization and team. I try to do that every day. It’s a daily grind, a daily battle.’’

Trent Brown, who will be helping to keep Jones safe this season from his right tackle spot, relayed a story that punctuated how far Jones has come in his short time.

“If a play doesn’t go exactly right, he’ll, on his own, without Coach saying anything, he’ll say, ‘Let’s do it over,’ with some authority,’’ said Brown, who called Jones an “intense” competitor. “As a young guy, that’s pretty cool to see.’’

Brown also said the advice he’s given to Jones is, “you’re not a rookie … this offense is yours.’’

Jones said he’s always trying to “close the gap” on perfection.

“I think practice, you kind of have a picture of how it supposes to go in your head, and you want everything to be perfect,’’ said Jones. “It’s not always going to be perfect, especially in games. Sometimes I mess something up, I’ll be like, ‘dang, let’s run that back’ even if it’s one little thing just to make sure we’re good on it.’’

Despite his strides and obvious confidence in running the show, Jones said he expects the butterflies to arrive come Sunday, when he’ll make his first professional start when the Dolphins come to town.

“I think I’d be doing the wrong thing if I wasn’t [nervous]. I think nerves are a good thing,’’ he said. “You can always be nervous, but you can’t play nervous, so I always say that. Just play. It’s my first time out there but at the same time we’ve all been playing for a long time all of us together. It’s really not a one-man show at all. It takes all 11 people and I’ve just got to focus and do my job on each play.’’

The accolades and superlatives Jones earned in college don’t matter now, reminded coach Bill Belichick. The slate is clean now.

“Mac has a lot of strengths, but we’re looking at a whole different level than what he was at, and so we’ll see how it goes in the NFL,’’ said the coach.

Jones has been busy studying the Dolphins defense, which presents a lot of challenges with the pressure they create from different angles and a superb secondary.

“I think they do a really good job,’’ he said. “Last year they were really good on defense and turnovers and third-down stuff. Obviously, it’s a similar system and stuff but it’s a new year, so they’re going to bring different things. They do a great job, they’re well-coached, they’re aggressive, they’re going to give us their best looks. It’s going to make us better, too. We’re just looking forward to going against a really good defense.’’

