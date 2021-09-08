NFL season picks: Globe writers predict the Patriots’ record and who ends up in the Super Bowl

Can the Patriots better their mark from 2020? Will Tom Brady return to the Super Bowl?

Patriots: 12-5

I’m not saying the 2021 Patriots will achieve what their football forefathers of 20 years ago did. The 2001 Patriots remain the most improbable Super Bowl champions ever. What I am saying is that some of the vibes — a young QB who plays with tempo, a defense enhanced by versatile veterans — are very similar.

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Patriots Browns Titans Chiefs Bills, Steelers, Chargers

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Cowboys Packers Buccaneers Rams Seahawks, 49ers, Washington

Super Bowl prediction: Buccaneers over Patriots

There simply must be one Brady-Belichick Super Bowl showdown before their careers are done. And since the 44-year-old Brady has, oh, five years left to play, tops, it might as well be this season.

Will Bill Belichick and Tom Brady be reunited in the Super Bowl? Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jim McBride

Patriots: 11-6

Memo to Patriots opponents: Get the ice baths ready. Win, lose, or draw, New England is going to get physical on both sides of the ball. The revitalized defense, spearheaded by a spirited bunch of linebackers, will hit with authority. On offense, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson can play smashmouth behind the behemoth offensive line. Mac & Cheese Jones will be the perfect accompaniment to the varied items on Josh McDaniels’s weekly menu specials.

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Patriots Browns Titans Chiefs Bills, Broncos, Ravens

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Giants Packers Buccaneers Rams 49ers, Seahawks, Saints

Super Bowl prediction: Packers over Chiefs

I’ll take wild predictions for $1,000, Aaron. It’s a daily double for Aaron Rodgers, who outshines Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s biggest star in Tinseltown, despite working overtime as he tapes several episodes of “Jeopardy!” in nearby Culver City, in between Super Bowl practices.

Aaron Rodgers has one Super Bowl title to his credit, and is looking for another. Stacy Revere/Getty

Dan Shaughnessy

Patriots: 11-6

Mac Jones Fever catches fire in New England and across the Nation. Patriots take advantage of early-season schedule, build momentum, and never look back. Musket Men run out of ammo. Freedom Fighter Bob Kraft announces, “We all are Patriots,” and a vindicated Bill Belichick repaints his boat (IX Rings).

Advertisement

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Patriots Steelers Colts Chiefs Bills, Browns, Titans

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Cowboys Packers Buccaneers Seahawks 49ers, Saints, Lions

Super Bowl prediction: Patriots over Buccaneers

The greatest event in the history of sports (yes, I predicted this last year).

Tara Sullivan

Patriots: 10-7

A new quarterback, and a rookie nonetheless, will ensure some growing pains as the Patriots continue to rebuild from the Tom Brady era. But with so many new weapons around Mac Jones, with free agent tight ends and up-and-coming running backs who can help him out (not to mention the experienced offensive line), the offense should be able to do enough to keep the Patriots constantly competitive. And their defense will win games.

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Bills Browns Titans Chiefs Steelers, Patriots, Chargers

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Washington Packers Buccaneers Seahawks Rams, 49ers, Bears

Super Bowl prediction: Buccaneers over Bills

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I’m done having Tom Brady make a fool of my doubts about him. He’s going to win Super Bowls until the day he retires.

Ben Volin

Patriots: 11-6

Call me an optimist, but I like the Patriots to bounce back this year. I don’t see any daunting road trips on the schedule, as almost all of the tough games are at home. They went 7-9 with the worst roster in the NFL last year and a difficult schedule. Upgrades at tight end, receiver, linebacker, and, presumably, quarterback should be good for four more wins.

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Bills Ravens Titans Chiefs Patriots, Browns, Chargers

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Washington Packers Buccaneers 49ers Rams, Seahawks, Falcons

Super Bowl prediction: Bills over Packers

It sure is tempting to pick Tom Brady and the Bucs again, but repeating in today’s NFL is extremely difficult. Instead, the Bills and Packers will bring small-market charm to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, with Josh Allen taking the Lombardi Trophy back to Buffalo for the first time ever.

Can Josh Allen and the Bills get over the hump and make it into the Super Bowl? Jamie Squire/Getty

Nicole Yang

Patriots: 11-6

The start to the Mac Jones era benefits from a relatively friendly schedule, with opponents such as the Texans, Jaguars, Falcons, Panthers, and, obviously, the Jets twice. Jones gets more comfortable as the season progresses, while he and Josh McDaniels continue to bring out the best in each other.

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Bills Browns Titans Chiefs Patriots, Ravens, Steelers

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Cowboys Packers Buccaneers 49ers Rams, Seahawks, Vikings

Super Bowl prediction: Packers over Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers edges Tom Brady in the NFC Championship and goes on to outduel Patrick Mahomes, too. The title prompts him to ride off into the sunset with Shailene Woodley and paves the way for his new job as host of “Jeopardy!”

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn. Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride. Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy. Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara. Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.