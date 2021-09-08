Patrice Bergeron says he’ll play out the final year of his contract, and take it from there

Those are hard miles, No. 1 center miles, logged with trips to the Stanley Cup Final (three), major injuries (several), and bumps and bruises (countless).

The second-year captain, who turned 36 on July 24, is on track to play his 1,144th regular-season game on opening night. He wants to add to his playoff résumé of 160 games.

PLYMOUTH — Patrice Bergeron, if you can believe it, is entering his 18th season as a Bruin.

The numbers don’t lie: Bergeron has played a lot of hockey.

So how many miles does he have left?

“That’s something that a lot of people have asked me this summer,” Bergeron said Wednesday, at the annual Boston Bruins Foundation golf tournament at Pinehills Golf Club. “The way I approach this year is I want to concentrate on this year. I have a year left on my contract. I think it’d be useless of me to think about the future.

“I want to create something special. We obviously want to work toward winning a Stanley Cup. I know everyone says that, but it’s definitely our goal as a team. I think we’re always competitive to be in that group of teams. I think that’s where my focus is at right now.”

Bergeron is without a deal for 2022-23. With one year left on the eight-year, $55 million extension he signed in 2013, he said he is content to let it expire: “I’m going to play out this year and talk about that after.”

Last season, the Selke Trophy finalist (10 years in a row) averaged nearly a point per game (23-25—48 in 54 games). He put up a 4-5—9 line in the Bruins’ 11-game playoff run, which ended in Game 6 of the second round against the Islanders. A few days after that, Bergeron said he was going to “take it a year at a time.”

General manager Don Sweeney, who struck successive one-year deals with former captain Zdeno Chara toward the end of his Bruins tenure (2018-20), said in August that Bergeron’s future was up to him.

“Obviously, it’s a completely open door for how long Patrice wants to play the game for us,” Sweeney said, “and we’ll leave it at that.”

Next week, Bergeron is likely to lead captain’s practices at the club’s training center in Brighton. When training camp begins later this month, Bergeron will reassume his spot between Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on the No. 1 line, a unit that must maintain its elite status if the David Krejci-less Bruins are to stay competitive in the Atlantic Division.

The fact that Bergeron’s wonky groin — a troublesome issue the last few seasons — held up fine last year was encouraging to him. Asked if his good health gives him optimism that he could extend his career by a few years, he stopped himself short.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m glad — ah, I probably shouldn’t talk about that,” he said. “I don’t want to jinx myself.

“But you know, I feel good. I feel healthy and confident, and mentally I’m excited. I want to play this year and have a good year as a team and again, that’s where my focus is at. I do feel great.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.