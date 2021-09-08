Patriots name their five captains — and they’re all familiar choices

All have previously served as captains for at least three seasons. McCourty and Slater have now been captains for 11 straight years.

Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has a forthcoming announcement, teasing the news Wednesday via his Instagram account.

“On this week’s funky Friday, I have a lot of things to get off my chest,” Newton said in a short video. “This is not a retirement speech. I have a lot of football still in me.”

Newton, 32, was released by the Patriots as part of last week’s roster cuts, with the team electing to move forward with rookie Mac Jones. He remains unsigned.

The Patriots had full attendance for their only full-pads practice of the week under sunny skies Wednesday. Rhamondre Stevenson, who according to The Athletic recently suffered a dislocated thumb, took his normal reps during the time media members were allowed to watch. The rookie running back wore white gloves on both hands, and there was no noticeable extra wrapping on the thumb … Veteran running back Brandon Bolden, who missed all three exhibition games, shed his red noncontact jersey. Practice squad cornerback D’Angelo Ross was the only non-quarterback to wear red.

Coach Bill Belichick kept his remarks ahead of the season opener short and unrevealing, but he certainly seems to be a fan of Dolphins rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle, the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft. Said Belichick: “He has a really good skill set — fast, quick, punt returner, good with the ball in his hands, tough kid. He’s a good player.” … Nose tackle Davon Godchaux threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park Tuesday night.

