Power rankings and statewide playoff are real game-changers in high school football this fall

This fall brings the return of postseason play, under a new statewide playoff format. Facing premier nonleague competition becomes more important because the MIAA has adopted a power ratings system that will be used to seed eight divisional brackets with 16 teams each (minimum seven games played and three wins).

Reading had run through its league schedule with little resistance, but had trouble adjusting to Lincoln-Sudbury’s physicality and speed. It fell behind early, and lost 40-20.

During the Fall II high school football season held in the spring, nonleague showdowns were few and far between, but Middlesex Liberty League power Reading managed to bring in Dual County League leader Lincoln-Sudbury April 23 for a battle between undefeated teams.

The quality of nonleague opponents can also provide a vital litmus test for programs with championship aspirations.

“Last year, we were the best team in our league, and we showed that,” Reading junior quarterback James Murphy said. “But we came out of the gates slow [against L-S]. Against teams like that, teams we could see in the state tournament, you can’t do that. You have to hit the ground running.”

So Reading has lined up a series of early tests, beginning with a matchup against Middlesex Freedom League champion Melrose on Friday. Melrose brings a state-best 21-game win streak into the first meeting between the old rivals since 2012. Then Reading will take on Barnstable and Danvers before beginning league play.

With only three games on the schedule against Cape & Islands opponents, Barnstable scheduled top-ranked Central Catholic and four Division 1 schools (Brockton, New Bedford, Durfee, Bridgewater-Raynham) from the Southeastern Conference.

“[Scheduling] tough teams was a priority this offseason,” said Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola, who steered the Red Hawks to three wins last spring after their first three games were canceled.

“It’s the most important thing this year, and I think we did a pretty good job of having quite the schedule. It’s going to be good to get off the [Cape] and play some great high school football, so we’re excited to keep it going for eight weeks.”

Teams have been traveling around the state to find suitable tuneup scrimmages that could prepare them for their openers.

Last week, defending Division 2 state champion Mansfield scrimmaged at Everett Tuesday and welcomed Central Catholic Friday morning. Mansfield veteran coach and athletic director Mike Redding hoped that facing two athletic Division 1 teams would prepare his squad for a trip to Saint John’s of Shrewsbury this Friday.

“I think we got a good matchup with Saint John’s,” said Redding, who played college football at Holy Cross with Saint John’s 20-year coach John Andreoli.

“We have great respect for [Saint John’s] and that’s why we realized we had to schedule a scrimmage up against Everett, especially since in Fall II, we really didn’t scrimmage at all.”

Central Catholic coach Chuck Adamopolous (left) and Mansfield coach Mike Redding (right) got their teams tuned up with a scrimmage last Friday. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Central Catholic, which went 7-0 last spring, lined up a trio of challenging scrimmages to prepare for a Week 1 showdown at Springfield Central, honoring a commitment to travel to the Golden Eagles’ home turf after the teams played in Lawrence in 2019.

It’s business as usual for a Central Catholic program that always looks to schedule the best teams in the state, but the geographic outlook is different with Springfield and Saint John’s joining the ranks of Division 1 contenders under the new alignment.

“I like that [the MIAA] did away with sectionals,” said Central Catholic coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “Before, you could potentially have the two best teams in the state face off before they get to [the Super Bowl at] Gillette. Now the chances are increased that you could play someone from the South, and I think that spices it up a bit.”

Coaches seemed to find it easier to pair up against top teams from other regions looking to boost their power rating and get a glimpse of another playing style.

Catholic Memorial, now a Division 2 contender, opens with two out-of-state matchups against Capitol Prep (Conn.) and La Salle Academy (R.I.). Marshfield also added La Salle to a four-week gauntlet that begins with tests against St. John’s Prep, Methuen, and BC High.

While it’s an ambitious stretch of games, Marshfield coach Chris Arouca hopes his players will learn from the experience regardless of the outcomes.

“Certainly, the experience of playing good programs would help us in the second half of the year when we get into tight games with good teams in our league,” said Arouca.

“You hope it’s fun for the kids to get to play against some of the best teams and some nontraditional opponents. When you put the schedule together, you hope it’s just full of competitive matchups that give your kids some good Friday nights.”

Can a program be too ambitious with its nonconference schedule?

Playing up against Division 1 teams with larger rosters and bigger players could lead to injuries or wear and tear that hurts a smaller school down the road.

Reading coach John Fiore cited a two-year stretch against BC High as an example of how tough schedules can be a double-edged sword. Reading upset BC High in 2014, but suffered a couple of key injuries the next year.

“It’s a tough balance to strike between trying to challenge your team and get the most you can out of the nonconference part of the season,” said Fiore, an 18-year veteran. “And keeping your confidence and navigating all the potential outcomes to have the team pointed in the right direction going into the league schedule. I find it to be one of the toughest things to deal with as a coach.”