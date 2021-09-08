Sam Cunningham was among the overlooked icons of the 1970s, an era in which the NFL was not king

Yet, the 1970s NFL, for those who truly believe in the innocence and art of the pure sport and try to disregard those aforementioned factors, was a beautiful time for diehard fans.

What is disheartening about the NFL era of Sam Cunningham is that it has been diluted and denigrated by CTE cases, premature deaths, and the exploitation of these athletes by a league that essentially disregarded them after their retirement.

We were not inundated with NFL coverage as we are today. We did not have entire segments of shows dedicated to the Cowboys’ secondary. We only were subjected to highlights of out-of-market games during Howard Cosell’s famous halftime highlights on “Monday Night Football” or a snippet on our late local news.

Advertisement

When the news of Cunningham’s death circulated Tuesday, my vision was that big No. 39 running over opponents in that red Patriots jersey, a mammoth man with a cool nickname, flourishing in an era when the big running back — Franco Harris, Larry Csonka, Pete Johnson, Chuck Foreman, a young Earl Campbell, Chuck Muncie, Lawrence McCutcheon — barreled through holes in a league that was not yet infatuated with the pass.

It’s still difficult to believe that despite the 14-game seasons that existed through the first six of his 8½-year career, Cunningham remains the Patriots all-time leading rusher with 5,453 yards, including a 1,000-yard season in 1977.

Not sure if current NFL fans, including fantasy players, realize the significance of a 1,015-yard season in the 1970s. It was an elite category. In an era in which defenses dominated, targeting was commonplace and head slapping was just freshly banned, running backs were battered every Sunday, because they usually were the focal point of the offense.

Back to that vision of No. 39, bursting through arm tackles on that Schaefer Stadium turf. The Cunningham game that comes to memory occurred Oct. 3, 1976 in Foxborough, when the 2-1 Patriots hosted the 3-0 Raiders.

Advertisement

It was televised in my native Los Angeles, and the Raiders were considered the Super Bowl favorites after falling short for several years. Yet, the Patriots, with Cunningham and Andy Johnson combining for 168 rushing yards and Cunningham adding 94 receiving yards, beat up the Raiders, 48-17. If it were 45 years later, social media would have anointed the Patriots the best team in the NFL. A few hours after that game, my native Los Angeles Rams, behind the great James Harris, rallied for a 17-point fourth-quarter to beat the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl in the late game.

That NFL Sunday has stood out to me for 45 years, and Cunningham was part of that memory. And it’s a testament to his talent and fortitude that he remains the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards.

It’s unfortunate that those 1970s Patriots teams are largely overlooked because they couldn’t overcome the Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Colts (Google them, young people) and the Denver Broncos in the AFC. We laud and revere the Patriots teams from the past two decades because they were ultimate winners and they should be appreciated.

But we can’t discount those accomplishments from an era that should receive more adulation. Believe it or not, the NFL of the 1970s was not as popular as Major League Baseball. It was still a growing entity that had not yet turned fall Sundays into a cultural event. Because of this, many legendary players from that era don’t receive the respect they deserve.

Advertisement

The one revolutionary move conducted by the NFL is the meticulous detail they paid to telecasting every game, and the result was the brilliant NFL Films. Who remembers the weekly highlights narrated by Harry Kalas? Those 30-minute shows were gold and in many ways, the only chance we could watch players outside our hometowns unless their games were part of the NBC, CBS or ABC package. The 1970s Patriots weren’t a constant on West Coast television, so those memories of Cunningham are cherished because they are scarce.

Cunningham also continued the dominant tradition of USC running backs. And he has been credited with aiding the integration of college football in the south with his stellar performance against Alabama in a 1970 blowout win. Cunningham deserves more than to be used as a footnote in the end of desegregation of college football.

He also deserves more than being known as Randall’s big brother. Cunningham was a great player for a Patriots franchise that struggled to find significance until nearly 20 years after he retired. And unfortunately, Father Time is taking our heroes, so often that it’s no surprise to read weekly that one of your childhood icons has died. It’s a painful feeling because you can still see big No. 39 exploding through arm tackles and scampering on that antiquated Schaefer Stadium turf. You can still see those touchdowns and blocks for Andy Johnson.

Advertisement

You can still see Bam running. That memory will never fade.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.