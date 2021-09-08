St. Mary’s, Austin Prep’s upstart field hockey programs ready for full-fledged fall debut

Both teams were pleased with their progress, and were ready to face a full varsity slate in the fall of 2020 . . . until the COVID-19 pandemic completely changed what high school sports looked like last fall.

“We met as a team on Thursday mornings at 6 a.m. and at noon on Sundays,” said Austin Prep coach Brianna Robbins . “They missed watching a lot of Patriots games.”

In 2019, Catholic Central foes St. Mary’s of Lynn and Austin Prep started club field hockey programs. Both schools with reputed and strong girls’ ice hockey programs, the foray into the field game seemed like a natural progression. For the fall of 2019, they were club programs playing a reduced schedule and sought to teach students the game in preparation for their fall 2020 debut.

Instead of playing a full field, 11-on-11 game, which they had spent the fall of 2019 teaching their players, both St. Mary’s and Austin Prep had to adjust to 7-vs.-7 play and other rule changes, essentially teaching their players an entirely new game.

“We were not able to play all of our key players at once due to the 7v7 format, and we had to do conditioning for play with the masks,” said St. Mary’s coach Victoria Ault, also an assistant for school’s perennially-strong girls’ basketball program under Jeff Newhall.

Both the Spartans and Cougars faced a shortened preseason and more limited practice time. St. Mary’s also had to play all of its games on the road due to Lynn’s classification as a COVID-19 hot spot. But both teams forged ahead with their plans to play a varsity season last fall, no matter what.

“It was very challenging,” said Robbins. “I don’t know if other schools would have taken that on.”

St. Mary’s Gigi Korisianos (left) and Lowell’s Gigi Paulino (right) battle for possession in Wednesday's game at Cawley Stadium. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Austin Prep and St. Mary’s were motivated by the trend among Catholic Central schools to add the sport, with Bishop Feehan also adding a program last year. Bishop Fenwick was a well-established Catholic Central program, but until the past few years, had to turn to the Greater Boston League for competition.

“It’s awesome to have field hockey grow in the league,” said Robbins.

Nearly everyone returned this fall for both squads, with the notable exception being St. Mary’s Pej’ae Parent (American International), who graduated and became the school’s first recruited college field hockey player. In fact, in a time where many schools are seeing team participation drop, both teams have seen tremendous growth.

Austin Prep started its club program with 20 players. The Cougars now have nearly 60 across their varsity and JV rosters. St. Mary’s has 30 players making up their varsity and JV squads.

“Who would have thought we would have tripled in size in just three years?” said Robbins.

St. Mary’s Lily Pregent (above) picked up where she left off in the preseason, when she scored four goals in a 10-0 win over Malden in a scrimmage, by scoring four first-half goals against Lowell on Wednesday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The high return rate is definitely a benefit for team chemistry, but in terms of learning the game, it created some confusion.

“Many players who came to the team last year for the first time had to adjust to the true 11-v-11 field hockey game,” said Ault.

“When they hear the officials’ whistles now, the girls do have some questions about what the calls are,” laughed Robbins.

Flexibility is the name of the game for both programs at this point, and their work is paying off already.

St. Mary’s won its first home game at Manning Field on Monday, defeating Malden, 10-0, behind four-goal performances by Maggie Pierce and Lily Pregent. Austin Prep won its first scrimmages last week, and open their season Thursday afternoon with a date against St. Bernard’s of Fitchburg– yet another new field hockey program.

New or not, St. Mary’s and Austin Prep are ready to contend among more established programs.

“Our goal is to get back to [the conference tournament] and hopefully make an appearance in the state tournament this year,” said Ault.

Free hits

▪ At last Wednesday’s MIAA tournament management meeting, Associate Executive Director Sherry Bryant noted that no schools had yet applied to field a boys field hockey team for this season. The new sport, which would play in a 7v7 format, was approved by the MIAA in late May. When it was approved, it was acknowledged that it may take a while for schools to offer the option, especially coming out of last year’s challenges, so the lack of boys teams is not a surprise.

▪ Georgetown/Essex Tech opened up its 2021 campaign with a 0-0 tie against Amesbury on Tuesday, but the program has high hopes to fare well in the Cape Ann League. Last season was one of the best in Royals’ history, with a 6-2-2 record. This year, the co-op came in motivated for more. “It was obvious that many had done a lot of work over the summer, both in the world of conditioning and fitness as well as specific field hockey skills,” said coach Megan Hildebrand.

▪ Franklin captured Hockomock Cup last fall, but the Panthers are in a rebuilding mode with the graduation of 10 seniors, headlined by forwards Amanda Lewandowski and Stephanie Bell. Junior Kaitlyn Carney put up impressive numbers as a sophomore, registering 15 goals and 7 assists to tie for league lead in points. Franklin opens against Canton on Friday.

▪ Forwards Haley McLaughlin (3 goals, 2 assists) and Paige Hawkins (2 goals, 3 assists) were dominant for No. 7 Sandwich in its season-opening win, 7-1, over Plymouth North Wednesday.

Correspondent Olivia Nolan also contributed to this story.