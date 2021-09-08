Steve Stricker fills out US team with 4 more Ryder Cup rookies

Equipped with the most captain’s picks in Ryder Cup history, captain Steve Stricker added four more rookies to an American team that includes a mixture of obvious choices and perhaps a surprise, but no Patrick Reed . Stricker filled out his 12-man team with Tony Finau , Xander Schauffele , Jordan Spieth and Harris English . They were the next four in the Ryder Cup standings. The other two picks went to Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler . The Ryder Cup starts Sept. 24 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Reed has a history of thriving in team events with his personality and short game. He has a 7-3-2 record in the previous three Ryder Cups and is undefeated in singles. But he has had a poor summer, and Reed couldn’t play the final two qualifying events while hospitalized with pneumonia that made him fear for his life. The six automatic qualifiers were Collin Morikawa , Dustin Johnson , Bryson DeChambeau , Justin Thomas , Brooks Koepka and Patrick Cantlay . Europe, which has won nine of the last 12 competitions dating to 1995, does not finalize its team until after this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Nine players earn spots, and Padraig Harrington has three captain’s picks. The six rookies are the most for an American team since 2008, when Paul Azinger introduced his pod system and the US secured a rare victory at Valhalla … The British Open is making a rapid return to Royal Portrush. The R&A said the world’s oldest major championship will be back at the Northern Irish venue in 2025, just six years after attendance records were broken on the Dunluce Links when it staged the British Open for the first time since 1951.

The Florida Panthers said that it will sign any interested and eligible Florida Atlantic University female athlete to an endorsement deal under the new rules that allow college players to capitalize on their name, image and likeness for endorsement opportunities. No other major sports franchise is known to have made such an offer, and it comes after the Panthers became the first pro team to sign a college athlete as an endorser when they struck a deal with Miami quarterback D’Eriq King earlier this summer. FAU fields women’s teams in basketball, beach volleyball, golf, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, cross-country and track and field, volleyball and spirit — a total of just more than 200 athletes. The FAU athletes will be invited to attend Panthers games and engage with their social media followers, receiving some team merchandise in return. Interested FAU athletes will register with Dreamfield, a company King co-founded, to redeem the Panthers’ offer; Dreamfield has partnered with the team and will manage the logistics that come with the deals … A suburban Detroit mortgage company led by a former Michigan State walk-on will pay $500 a month to all football players and members of the men’s basketball team. The sponsorship by Mat Ishbia and United Wholesale Mortgage will provide more than 130 MSU athletes with $6,000 a year under the new rules that allow athletes to be paid for their name, image or likeness. The athletes will be paid for social media posts promoting career opportunities at the company, spokeswoman Nicole Yelland said. The women’s basketball team is not included, although Ishbia suggested the program could be expanded to other sports.

Advertisement

Soccer

Biennial World Cup opposed

FIFA’s plans to play the men’s World Cup every two years is being opposed by a global group of national soccer leagues. The World Leagues Forum joined European clubs and European soccer body UEFA in resisting the proposal being pushed by FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, and shaped by its director of global development, Arsène Wenger. “A biennial World Cup would negatively disrupt the football economy and undermine players’ welfare in a calendar that is already overloaded,” the organization said in a statement. Wenger will detail the biennial plans Thursday after a two-day conference of retired soccer greats hosted by FIFA in Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host nation. The former Arsenal coach has said a decision could be made as soon as December, though the next FIFA congress of 211 member federations is likely in May … Sweden’s football federation canceled plans for a training camp in Qatar in January after Swedish clubs expressed concern about the 2022 World Cup host’s human rights record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Man sentenced for racist posts

A man from northwestern England was spared jail time after he pleaded guilty to posting racist abuse on social media after three Black players on the England soccer team missed penalty shots during the final of the European Championship in July. The Crown Prosecution Service said Scott McCluskey, 43, of Cheshire posted the comments about Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after England lost to Italy in a penalty shootout. McCluskey told police he smoked marijuana on the night of the final and posted the comments to make people laugh. He said he didn’t realize his comments would be considered racist, and he deleted them after seeing the response from other social media users. McCluskey was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison but the time was suspended the sentence for 18 months. McCluskey will also be subject to an electronically monitored curfew on Saturdays and Sundays for 40 weeks.

Advertisement

Winter sports

West, Sweeney win Luge races

USA Luge’s competitive season began with Tucker West winning his ninth national start championship and Emily Sweeney winning the women’s start crown for the first time in Lake Placid, N.Y. West held off Jonny Gustafson over the three-start event to win the men’s title at the team’s indoor training facility by 0.28 seconds. Sweeney topped Summer Britcher by a mere 0.05 seconds. The doubles crown went to the team of Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander, who beat Hunter Harris and Duncan Segger by 0.29 seconds … The top ice hockey official in Belarus was banned for five years for politically motivated threats against players and supporting the country’s authoritarian president. The International Ice Hockey Federation also investigated Dmitri Baskov’s alleged role in an incident that led to the killing of an activist last year but could not find any evidence of “active involvement,” the governing body said. Baskov was found to have “abused his position as a representative of ice hockey in order to support the current President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko,” the IIHF said in a statement. Belarus has been in turmoil for more than a year since Lukashenko was re-elected in a vote widely seen as rigged and which led to a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Advertisement

Miscellany

High jump champ reaches new height

Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene soared above her gold medal leap to clear a world-leading 2.05 meters at the Diamond League finals in Zurich. Another stellar three-way contest was sealed by Lasitskene going one centimeter beyond her title-winning clearance from the Tokyo Olympics. It also earned the Russian a $30,000 prize for winners on the season-long Diamond League circuit. Olympic bronze medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh placed second at 2.03, and silver medalist Nicola McDermott peaked at 2.01 … North Korea was formally suspended from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by the IOC as punishment for refusing to send a team to the Tokyo Games citing the COVID-19 pandemic. IOC president Thomas Bach said the North Korean national Olympic body will forfeit money it was due from previous Olympics. The unspecified amount — potentially millions of dollars — had been withheld because of international sanctions. Individual athletes from North Korea who qualify to compete in Beijing could still be accepted by a separate decision in the future, Bach said … The Chicago Bulls signed former Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson. They also announced deals with free agent forwards Tyler Cook and Alize Johnson and guards Matt Thomas and Ethan Thompson.







