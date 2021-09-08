Tom Brady and the Bucs open Thursday night, but as much focus will be on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

There will be as much focus on Prescott on Thursday night when the schedule kicks off at Tampa as there will be on Brady.

No, not Tom Brady , who’s only 44 and as healthy as any NFL quarterback. Dak Prescott will be behind center for Dallas, returning from a gruesome ankle injury that derailed the 2020 season for the Cowboys.

“I’m definitely ready,” said Prescott, who sat out the preseason games with a shoulder issue. “I put in a lot of work to get to this point. Whether it was months ago, rehabbing the ankle, to the last few [weeks] keeping the feet working while I was letting my arm rest.”

At his age, many would be advising nothing but rest for Brady — as a retiree. That's simply not him.

“I feel pretty good," Brady said. “I feel like we have a great opportunity ahead of us and anytime you start the season and it’s the first game of the year, it’s pretty exciting.”

Important to bear in mind here is where this game very well could be decided: on defense. And that is a huge edge for the Bucs, who return all 22 starters from their Super Bowl team. Dallas had a historically inept unit last year and spent much of the draft in April trying to upgrade it.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the defending champions as a 7½-point favorite.

Le’Veon Bell signs with Ravens

Less than six months shy of his 30th birthday, Le’Veon Bell is trying again to rejuvenate his career with a new team.

Now it’s the Ravens — reeling a bit after J.K. Dobbins’s season-ending injury — who have acquired Bell.

Baltimore signed Bell to the practice squad, adding another backfield option in the aftermath of Dobbins’s knee injury. Bell was cut early last season by the Jets, then rushed for 328 yards in 11 games with Kansas City. He did not play in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.

Bell rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in five seasons for Pittsburgh. He then sat out the whole 2018 season in a contract dispute. He signed with the Jets and rushed for 789 yards in 2019.

Advice for Steelers: Pay Watt

T.J. Watt’s contract negotiations with the Steelers have dragged on to the point of distraction as the season opener in Buffalo looms on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger has some advice on how the organization can make it all go away: pay the All-Pro outside linebacker “whatever the heck he wants.”

While Watt practiced in pads with his teammates on Wednesday for the first time since the end of last season, Roethlisberger urged the Steelers to do whatever it takes to lock Watt up long term before an unofficial deadline passes this weekend.

“One of the reasons I took less money was for guys like him to get paid,” said Roethlisberger, who renegotiated his contract in March to lessen his salary cap hit for 2021.

“And he needs to get paid. He deserves every penny that he wants and asks for. T.J. Watt is that guy who should get whatever he wants.”







