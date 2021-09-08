Tom Brady on David Patten: ‘A great man on and off the field’

Following the tragic news that former wide receiver David Patten had died in a motorcycle accident on Sept. 2, numerous former teammates and coaches have paid tribute to him.

In an interview with Jim Gray on SiriusXM, Tom Brady also discussed Patten. Brady and Patten played together on three Super Bowl-winning teams between the 2001-2004 seasons.

“David was a great friend, obviously heartbreaking to hear the news,” said Brady. “He was an amazing teammate, one of the great teammates I’ve been around. Was a great man on and off the field and it’s just a real tragedy. David was a minister, his faith was very important to him. Just really hard to hear the news.