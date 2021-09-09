10 of the funniest places to be this fall

THE COMEDY STUDIO PRESENTS: JENNY ZIGRINO Fresh off the debut of “Too Late,” a horror comedy film in which she co-stars with Fred Armisen, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Ron Lynch, Zigrino returns to Boston. She is currently raising money for a self-financed stand-up special through gofundme.com. Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. $25. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. 617-661-6507, www.thecomedystudio.com

CRAIG CONANT As host of the “Community Service with Craig Conant” podcast, the Los Angeles comedian talks about trying to make the best of bad incidents, and judging by the exploits he mentions in his stand-up, from throwing firecrackers at cops on horseback to selling drugs to his employees at Trader Joe’s, he has plenty to talk about. Sept. 24-25, 7:30 p.m. $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

MAN OVERBOARD! If you’re looking for a cabaret show about growing up gay in Bermuda, Roderick Ferguson has you covered in what he calls an “unforgivably autobiographical” musical comedy, which debuted at CabaretFest in Provincetown in June. Accompanied by pianist Jim Rice. Oct. 2 and Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. $25. Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. 617-536-0966, www.clubcafe.com

HASAN MINHAJ: THE KING’S JESTER Minhaj made his mark as a comic storyteller with his 2017 Netflix special “Homecoming King.” He returns to that style with his new one-man show, “The King’s Jester.” Oct. 8 at 7:30 and 10 p.m., Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. $47-$97. The Chevalier, 30 Forest St., Medford. 781-391-7469, www.chevaliertheatre.com

MIKE BIRBIGLIA On this new tour, Birbiglia will be performing all-new material for what will eventually be his next one-person show, “The Old Man and the Pool,” which he has also been testing out on his podcast “Working It Out.” Oct. 17-21, 7 p.m. $34-$61. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

JON RINEMAN When Rineman was ousted from his gig writing for “The Tonight Show,” he wasn’t sure he’d return to stand-up, and concentrated on teaching at Emerson and co-creating the comic card game “Anti-Social Skills.” Now he’s back onstage in the city where he started his career. Oct. 22-23, 8 p.m. $20. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com

DANE COOK The Boston comic, now based in Los Angeles, celebrates more than 30 years in stand-up by recording two nights at the Wang for his upcoming special, “Tell It Like It Is.” Oct. 29-30, 8 p.m. $39-$229. Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St. www.bochcenter.org

VIR DAS There is a world view in Das’s insightful comedy that is hard to match — he was born in India, raised in Nigeria, and studied theater and economics at Knox College in Illinois. Those unfamiliar with his comedy can catch up with his four Netflix stand-up specials before he brings his “Manic Man” tour to Boston. Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m. $27-$37. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL After going virtual in 2020, the Boston Comedy Festival is back this year with a mix of online and in-person comedy shows and podcast recordings. Schedule to be announced. Nov. 9-13. Various venues. https://bostoncomedyfest.com

COMICS COME HOME Announced earlier this week, the lineup for the annual benefit for the Cam Neely Foundation includes some new faces like Sam Jay, Orlando Baxter, Roy Wood Jr., and Caroline Plummer, staples like Lenny Clarke and Robert Kelly, and the return of Jon Stewart. Denis Leary hosts. Nov. 13, 8 p.m. TD Garden. https://camneelyfoundation.org/comics-come-home