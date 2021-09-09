10 shows to get jazzed about this fall

KENNY GARRETT Jazz mainstay Scullers hasn’t hosted a live show since March 14, 2020. It returns with a bang: the powerhouse alto saxophonist Kenny Garrett (a former Miles Davis band member, as well as bandleader of many broad-reaching projects since), playing two nights, celebrating his June release, “Sounds from the Ancestors,” a vertical exploration not only of his Detroit jazz and pop roots but also varied African traditions. Oct. 1-2. $40-$120 . Scullers Jazz Club. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

CLAUDIO RAGAZZI QUARTET The first in five performances in the Celebrity Series of Boston’s Neighborhood Arts Jazz & Contemporary Music series features esteemed guitarist, composer, and longtime Berklee professor Claudio Ragazzi with a quartet playing the Argentine-born Ragazzi’s original compositions in a program called “Tributes and Tangos.” Joining Ragazzi are pianist Zahili González-Zamorá, bassist Dan Greenspan, and drummer Steve Langone. This free concert will also be available on YouTube beginning Sept. 23. Sept. 18. Free. Arlington Street Church. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

Advertisement

MARY HALVORSON In a fall season that will also include Latin-jazz master Arturo O’Farrill (Oct. 21), New England Conservatory is presenting a three-day residency by the extraordinary and innovative guitarist, composer, and MacArthur Fellow Mary Halvorson (a Brookline native), concluding with this concert collaboration with students. Events are free and open to the public. Oct. 7. Free. Jordan Hall. 617-585-1260, www.necmusic.edu/concerts

SANLIKOL WITH DAVE LIEBMAN Composer and multi-instrumentalist Mehmet Ali Sanlikol came to Boston in 1993 to study jazz but eventually found himself returning to the multifaceted sounds of his native Turkey. Degrees from Berklee and the New England Conservatory ensued, along with projects that reflected his mixed musical passions. This show begins with a trio set drawn from the new “An Elegant Ritual,” then an orchestra performance with the great saxophonist Dave Liebman, playing 2020′s “The Rise Up.” Oct. 16. $28-$42. Berklee Performance Center. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

Advertisement

MIGUEL ZENÓN The 44-year-old alto saxophonist, composer, bandleader, and MacArthur Fellow has been one of the most exciting jazz musicians to watch during the past two decades, with masterful technique and probing intellectual curiosity, exploring the music of his native Puerto Rico, not to mention this year’s exciting “Law Years: The Music of Ornette Coleman.” For this show, he runs a band of Berklee students — tenor saxophonist Ray Logan, pianist Naomi Nakanishi, bassist Noam Tanzer, and drummer Guilhem Fourty — through their paces with a program of his own music. Oct. 19. $5 [students]-$12. Red Room at Café 939, Berklee College of Music. 857-337-6206, www.berklee.edu/cafe939

KURT ELLING WITH CHARLIE HUNTER The charismatic Grammy Award-winning singer Kurt Elling has been game for anything — settings of Walt Whitman by Fred Hersch, of Kenneth Patchen by John Hollenbeck, biblical parables by Brad Mehldau, and, for his own projects, all manner of jazz standards, pop, and originals. The new “SuperBlue” (due Oct. 8) leans funk, with guitarist Charlie Hunter, who will join Elling for this show along with drummer Nate Smith. Oct. 20. $38-$45. City Winery. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

DEE DEE BRIDGEWATER WITH BILL CHARLAP Bridgewater, the regal doyenne of jazz singers, is usually caught live in concert halls or on the festival circuit. Here she’s in the intimate club setting of Scullers, joined by a true scholar of the Great American Songbook, the eloquent pianist Bill Charlap. Oct. 30. $40. Scullers Jazz Club. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

Advertisement

HAROLD LÓPEZ-NUSSA The explosive young Cuban pianist Harold López-Nussa combines driving, elemental Cuban dance rhythms with a jazz conception of unfolding musical narratives. He comes to City Winery for this Global Arts Live show, with a quartet that includes his brother, the equally exciting Ruy Adrián López-Nussa, on drums, in support of the new “Te Lo Dije.” Nov. 5. $35-$42. City Winery. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

AARON PARKS The pianist and composer came to the fore in Terence Blanchard’s band, and then helped Christian Scott (now Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah), Kurt Rosenwinkel, and the band James Farm cast their respective spells. His Blue Note debut, “Invisible Cinema” (2008), put listeners on notice of a singular musical imagination, song-based and lyrical, with virtuoso solo technique that allows for pensive explorations and thrilling bursts of color. This is a rare Boston solo-piano show. Nov. 13. $20. Emmanuel Church. 617-615-9744, www.mandorlamusic.net

AARON DIEHL The 35-year-old pianist Aaron Diehl has earned a reputation fronting his own trios and leading them in support of singer Cécile McClorin Salvant, matching fleet technique with an orchestral sense of where a song has to go and how. In this solo recital concert he’ll be fusing classical and jazz: a selection from J.S. Bach’s “Well-Tempered Clavier”; jazz master Bud Powell’s take on C.P.E. Bach, “Bud on Bach”; and jazz composer Roland Hanna’s “24 Preludes.” Nov. 21. $40-$45. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. 617-278-5156, www.gardnermuseum.org

Jon Garelick can be reached at jon.garelick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jgarelick.

Advertisement

Jon Garelick can be reached at jon.garelick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jgarelick.