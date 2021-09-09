10 world music concerts close to home

HIROYA TSUKAMOTO The music of composer, singer, and guitarist Tsukamoto, a native of Kyoto, Japan, combines folk, jazz, and international influences. Feeding his precise finger-picked guitar and vocals through looping pedals, he paints impressionistic soundscapes and stories for listeners to get lost in. Sept. 25, 8 p.m. $25-$30. ātac, 160 Hollis St., Framingham. 508-405-2787, www.atac160.org

BU GLOBAL MUSIC FESTIVAL Boston University’s annual, all-day world music extravaganza returns with a panoply of artists representing many traditions, including Algonquin drum group Eastern Medicine Singers, Veronica Robles Mariachi Quartet, the ecstatic Sufi singing of Riyaaz Qawwali, and much, much more. Sept. 18, 1-10 p.m. Free (registration encouraged). BU Marsh Chapel Plaza, 735 Commonwealth Ave.; BU Beach, 270 Bay State Road. www.bu.edu/gmf

TARCISCO ALVES Eliot Schoolyard Concert Series presents Brazilian singer, songwriter, and guitarist Alves, who specializes in Forró, an energetic folk genre from the state of Pernambuco in the country’s rural northeast. The word Forró refers not only to the region’s music, but also to its traditional dances and the celebratory events at which both are performed. Sept. 26, 4 p.m. Free. Eliot School of Fine & Applied Arts, 24 Eliot St., Jamaica Plain. www.eliotschool.org/programs/events

BALKAN BLUE: PLAMEN KARADONEV TRIO & GUESTS The commanding pianist, accordionist, composer, and arranger and his band will perform a set of compositions rooted in the folk music of his native Bulgaria, incorporating influences including Eastern European folklore, several centuries of classical music, jazz improvisation, and more. Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. Free. Berklee’s David Friend Recital Hall, 921 Boylston St. college.berklee.edu/events/david-friend-recital-hall

BALLA KOUYATÉ & MIKE BLOCK BAND Malian singer and balafon player Kouyaté's lineage dates back over eight centuries, as part of the hereditary West African tradition of the Djeli, the praise-singing oral and musical historians of their people. His collaborator of over a decade, Block, is an innovative, classically trained cellist who often plays standing up and who is a longtime member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble. Their buoyant fusion of traditions is performed by a six-piece band of American and West African musicians. Oct. 14, 8 p.m. $20-$26. Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

SANLIKOL FEATURING DAVE LIEBMAN Istanbul-born, Boston-based, Grammy-nominated composer and pianist Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol’s colorful and exhilarating music marries jazz procedures with Middle Eastern folk traditions. For this double-album-release concert, Sanlıkol and his trio will first perform “An Elegant Ritual,” merging Turkish Sufi rituals and John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme.” Then, “The Rise Up” will feature master saxophonist Liebman with a 25-piece orchestra incorporating Turkish instruments and voices. Oct. 16, 8 p.m. $28-$42. Berklee Performance Center,136 Massachusetts Ave. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

DEREK GRIPPER The classically trained South African virtuoso performs the great kora works of Malian masters Toumani Diabaté, Ballaké Sissoko, and others, adapting pieces originally played on the 21-string African kora for the six-string Western classical guitar, to mesmerizing effect. Oct. 23, 8 p.m. $25-$28. Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

CHINESE MICROJAM Avant-guitarist David Fiuczynski’s Planet MicroJam ensemble lies at the crossroads of the global village, exploring new beats, microtonal harmonies, Eastern melodies, and jazz improvisation. Featuring the astonishing, innovative virtuoso Yazhi Guo, perhaps the world’s greatest player of the suona (Chinese oboe). Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. Free. Berklee’s David Friend Recital Hall, 921 Boylston St. college.berklee.edu/events/chinese-microjam

NATU CAMARA The acclaimed singer, songwriter, and guitarist led West Africa’s first all-female hip-hop group, the Ideal Black Girls. As a solo artist her music blends Afropop and soul. Her lyrics, sung in five languages, express her passionate commitment to social justice and female empowerment. This will be her Boston-area debut. Nov. 13, 8 p.m. $25-$32. Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

QUINTETO ASTOR PIAZZOLA The Latin Grammy-winning quintet pays tribute to tango music revolutionary Piazzola in the centennial year of his birth, performing the great Argentine composer’s scintillating original arrangements with thrilling virtuosity and brio. Nov. 20, 8 p.m. $28-$42. Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org