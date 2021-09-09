Across the pop spectrum, 10 standout concerts for fall

DIERKS BENTLEY One of modern country’s most consistently appealing stars, Bentley comes to town on a tour named after his affable new single “Beers on Me,” a collaboration with the up-and-comers Breland and HARDY. Sept. 25, 7 p.m. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. livenation.com

LEON BRIDGES “Gold-Diggers Sound,” the third album from this Texas-born, velvet-voiced crooner, adds the lush sonics of the Quiet Storm era, the dreaminess of modern R&B, and the carefree vibe of studio jam sessions to his introspective soul. Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m. Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

SPEEDY ORTIZ Now based a bit farther down the East Coast, the Sadie Dupuis-led band of noisemakers, whose smart update of ‘90s indie defined Boston’s underground rock scene for a good chunk of the 2010s, returns to town. Sept. 17, 7 p.m. ONCE @ Boynton Yards, Somerville. oncesomerville.com

Advertisement

JOJO The Foxborough-raised former teen idol and current pop-soul experimentalist kicks off a tour in support of her next project, the mental health-focused “Trying Not to Think About It,” at an intimate show in Cambridge. Oct. 2, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

ANJIMILE “Giver Taker,” last year’s debut full-length by Boston alt-folk artist Anjimile Chithambo, is a marvel, its songs combining to-the-bone lyrics with sparse arrangements; “Reunion,” an EP released earlier this year, heightens a clutch of those tracks’ tension with strings and guest vocalists. Oct. 9, 7 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

TWENTY ONE PILOTS To support their new album, “Scaled and Icy,” which reflects pandemic-era realities by embracing the paranoid side of New Wave, the Ohio emo-pop duo is performing mini-residencies in a handful of cities, including a four-date stint in Boston. Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Paradise Rock Club; Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m., House of Blues; Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Agganis Arena; Oct. 23, 8 p.m., TD Garden. twentyonepilots.com

Advertisement

H.E.R. Now out of the shadows, the Grammy-winning, D’Angelo-collaborating singer-instrumentalist comes to town with her latest album, the sprawling exploration of R&B’s possibilities “Back of My Mind.” Oct. 19, 8 p.m. Agganis Arena. agganisarena.com

POPPY “Flux,” the forthcoming album by this pop enigma, brings in the chunky riffs and insouciant attitude of female-fronted ‘90s alt-rock while still maintaining the otherworldly edge that made her forays into radio-ready ear candy and metal so compelling. Oct. 22, 8 p.m. The Palladium, Worcester. 508-797-9696, thepalladium.net

HARRY STYLES The British phenom, whose second album, “Fine Line,” snuck in at the end of 2019 to become one of that year’s most durable (and delightful) pop records, returns to headline TD Garden. Oct. 25, 8 p.m. TD Garden. tdgarden.com

KAROL G The Colombian singer appears in support of “KG0516,” a genre-hopping, guest-artist stuffed celebration of pop’s globalized future that puts the spotlight on her commanding alto. Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. Boch Center Wang Theatre. 800-982-2787, bochcenter.org