Bob Odenkirk back at work on ‘Better Call Saul’

The last big news about Bob Odenkirk came in late July, when he collapsed on the set of “Better Call Saul,” the prequel series of “Breaking Bad.” He was in New Mexico filming the sixth season of the AMC show, which will also be its last. Turned out Odenkirk, 58, had a mild heart attack.
Good news, fans. Now, six weeks later, Odenkirk is back at work on the second half of the season. On Wednesday, he tweeted a photo of himself on the set getting his makeup done. “Back to work on Better Call Saul!” he wrote. “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people.”
By the way, Odenkirk has received Emmy nominations for his leading work as Jimmy McGill four times, although not this year (the ceremony is on Sept. 19). The show, however, is nonetheless up for seven awards, including best drama and best supporting actor for Giancarlo Esposito. The final season is expected to start sometime next year.
