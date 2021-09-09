For the BSO and more, a return to local performance venues

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The Boston Symphony Orchestra is planning for a full indoor season of performances, albeit without intermissions for its first few weeks. The BSO returns to Symphony Hall with the Boston premiere of John Williams’s Violin Concerto No. 2 (Sept. 30 and Oct. 2); other highlights of the fall include Andris Nelsons conducting a Russian double bill of Sofia Gubaidulina and Rachmaninoff for Gubaidulina’s 90th birthday (Oct. 21-23); BSO artistic adviser for education Thomas Wilkins welcoming bassist and composer Victor Wooten to the stage for his concerto “La Lección Tres” (Oct. 28-31); pianist Beatrice Rana makes her BSO debut (Nov. 4-6). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY The period instrument orchestra kicks off the fall with a classic among classics — Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” led by firecracker concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky — paired with the live premiere of Jonathan Woody’s suite on melodies by Charles Ignatius Sancho (Oct. 8 and 10). The theme of the familiar and the not so familiar continues as French conductor Laurence Equilbey makes her H&H debut with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral” and Louise Farrenc’s Symphony No. 3. (Nov. 5 and 7). 617-266-3605, www.handelandhaydn.org

CELEBRITY SERIES Celebrity Series is presenting performances in venues all around Boston and Cambridge as well as online. Classical highlights of the fall include two performances by adventurous string quartet Brooklyn Rider, with the second featuring tenor Nicholas Phan (Oct. 7 and Nov. 12), a solo recital at Symphony Hall by pianist Daniil Trifonov (Nov. 14), and a whirlwind solo piano tour through musical history by Conrad Tao (Dec. 1). 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

ISABELLA STEWART GARDNER MUSEUM The Gardner Museum plans to resume its customary weekend concerts in mid-October, starting with a recital of Romantic, Romani-inspired, and bluegrass music by violinist Tessa Lark (Oct. 17); the Attacca Quartet finds common ground between Haydn and dubstep (Nov. 7), pianist Aaron Diehl combines Bach and bebop (Nov. 21), and Imani Winds offers music from all over the map (Dec. 5). Before any of that, violinist Jennifer Koh plays solo Bach sonatas and partitas in the courtyard, free with museum admission (Sept. 26). 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

ASHMONT HILL CHAMBER MUSIC The Dorchester-based presenters have three concerts this fall; first Iraqi classical music specialists Safaafir (Sept. 12), then the Parker Quartet brings string quartets by Schubert, Schumann, György Kurtág, and Zosha di Castri (Oct. 10); November brings a recital by cellist Sterling Elliott with pianist Wynona Wang (Nov. 14). 617-827-7857, www.ahchambermusic.org

A FAR CRY This conductorless, member-governed ensemble has a slew of thoughtfully curated orchestral and chamber music programs scheduled for the fall, and each weaves time-tested repertoire with freshly composed pieces. Many dates offer both in-person and virtual options, including season opener “Circle of Life” (Sept. 17 and 18), which connects lullabies and children’s songs with musical meditations on self-discovery and parenthood. (617) 553-4887, www.afarcry.org

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL The BEMF vocal and chamber ensembles kick the door open with a program of Monteverdi, subtitled “Here I am, ready for kisses!” — an especially relatable sentiment, perhaps (Oct. 16). The next month offers an evening of Renaissance counterpoint courtesy of wind band Piffaro (Nov. 14) and a double bill of Baroque comic operas (Nov. 27 and 28). Each concert will be available for online viewing for a span of two weeks, beginning two weeks after the live event. 617-661-1812, www.bemf.org

NEW ENGLAND PHILHARMONIC Looking at this orchestra’s adventurous repertoire and keen musicality, you’d never know its musician ranks were made up of amateur volunteers. After the season’s inaugural concert, which will be conducted by composer-in-residence Eric Nathan (Oct. 16), the ensemble will begin auditioning new music directors, starting with Massachusetts Institute of Technology director of orchestras Adam Kerry Boyles leading music by Amy Beach, Michael Gandolfi, Ravel, and more (Dec. 5). 855-463-7445, www.nephilharmonic.org

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA BLO’s planned production of Pietro Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana” has been relocated to the open-air Leader Bank Pavilion in the Seaport District, allowing for a full-scale live production with orchestra and chorus. Giselle Ty stage directs the performance, replacing Sarna Lapine; cast includes Michelle Johnson, Adam Diegel, Nina Yoshida Nelsen, Javier Arrey, and Chelsea Basler. Oct. 1 and 3. Leader Bank Pavilion. 617-542-6772, www.blo.org

NEW ENGLAND CONSERVATORY Jordan Hall is once again open to the public, and New England Conservatory has an impressive lineup of students and faculty slated to take the stage in the fall. Standout attractions include performances of Beethoven’s string quartets by the Borromeo String Quartet (Sep. 30, Oct. 21, Dec. 9); the return of the First Mondays chamber series artistic directed by Laurence Lesser (Oct. 4, Nov. 1, Dec. 6); a performance of Joby Talbot’s transcendent choral work “Path of Miracles” by the NEC Chamber Singers (Nov. 16); and a concert celebrating the music of guitarist and composer Mary Halvorson, the culmination of her three-day residency in the Contemporary Improvisation department (Oct. 7). New England Conservatory. www.necmusic.edu/itstime

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.