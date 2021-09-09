Documenting this fall’s documentaries

A lesser-known hero of the civil rights movement gets her due in Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s “ My Name is Pauli Murray .” In 1940, 15 years before Rosa Parks defied segregation laws by refusing to sit in the back of a bus, Murray was arrested for doing the same. A lawyer, Episcopal priest, and activist, she spent a lifetime fighting for racial and gender equity.

The quality of documentaries shows no sign of waning in the coming months as theaters reopen and studios begin pushing their Oscar hopefuls. Maybe the Academy will find a best picture nominee among these upcoming nonfiction films which take us from rock ‘n’ roll royalty to the French Chef, from sports legends to pioneering civil rights activists.

Advertisement

Opens Sept. 17 at the Coolidge Corner Theatre and streams on Amazon Prime, beginning Oct. 1.

Pauli Murray, from "My Name is Pauli Murray." Associated Press

The past year has seen a resurgence of films about Muhammad Ali, the beloved civil rights activist, three-time world heavyweight boxing champion, and pugilist poet. Now comes Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon’s version -- the four-part, eight-hour “Muhammad Ali,” an exhaustive, exhilarating account confronting both the man and the myth.

Broadcast on PBS and streams on the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel, beginning Sept. 19.

From left: Sandy Russo, Ry Russo-Young, Tom Steel, Cade Russo-Young, and Robin Young in "Nuclear Family." HBO

Ry Russo-Young and her sister Cade had been living an idyllic childhood with their lesbian mothers until 1991, when Ry’s sperm-donor father sued her mother for paternity rights. That’s the subject of Russo-Young’s three-part “Nuclear Family,” an intimate and suspenseful account of that crisis, its repercussions, and its implications for the social unit of the title.

Debuting on HBO Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. and airing subsequent Sundays at the same time.

From "Wake (Subic)."

A local filmmaking legend, John Gianvito has pushed the boundaries of documentary film and furthered the cause of justice with his innovative and illuminating works. The DocYard celebrates his two-decade-long career with the retrospective A New England Legacy Screening - The Films of John Gianvito, which includes his features “Profit Motive and the Whispering Wind” (2007), “Wake (Subic)” and “Vapor Trail (Clark)” (both 2010), and “Her Socialist Smile” (2020).

Advertisement

“Profit Motive” and “Smile” screen Sept. 27 at the Brattle Theatre, with the director in attendance. All four films will be streaming Sept. 27-Oct. 3 via the Brattlite Virtual Screening Room.

OCTOBER

The Boston Women’s Film Festival (Oct. 7-17 ) boasts some cutting-edge documentaries in its programming, including Bobbi Jo Hart’s “Fanny: The Right to Rock,” about the musical group which emerged from a garage in 1970 to release the first major label album recorded by an all-female band. And they’re still rocking today.

Screens Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Brattle.

Another of the season’s many music documentaries, Michael D. Ratner’s “Justin Bieber: Our World” checks in on the career of the former teen idol, now 27, as he prepares for his first full concert in three years: T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber, performed on the Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel rooftop (shades of “Get Back”) in a COVID-19-secure environment, before a lucky 240 fans.

Streams on Amazon Prime Video beginning Oct. 8.

GlobeDocs Film Festival (Oct. 13 –17) has had remarkable luck in picking award winners. This time around I’ve got my eye on Alison Klayman’s “Jagged,” about the making of Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill”; Stanley Nelson’s “Attica,” an account of the bloody 1971 prison rebellion; and Pacho Velez’s “Searchers,” about finding that special someone in the age of dating apps and COVID-19.

Advertisement

GlobeDocs will have screenings at the Brattle and Coolidge Corner theaters and stream.

From left: Paul Morrissey, Andy Warhol, Lou Reed, and Moe Tucker, from "The Velvet Underground." Apple TV+

After his fictitious rendering of David Bowie, in “Velvet Goldmine” (1998), and cryptic re-imagining of Bob Dylan, in “I’m Not There” (2007) Todd Haynes takes on the real Lou Reed and company in “The Velvet Underground.” A big hit at Cannes last July, it should do justice to the short-lived 1960s band about whom Brian Eno remarked, the Velvets “didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one went out and started a band.”

Available on Apple TV+ beginning Oct. 15.

Marine recruits training at Parris Island, S.C. Scott Olson/Getty Images

To celebrate Veterans Day (Nov. 11) PBS has put together “American Veteran,” a four-part series about those who served. The episodes include “The Crossing,” dealing with the harsh initiation of boot camp; “The Mission,” about combat experience from D-Day to Afghanistan; “The Return,” about re-entering civilian life; and “The Reckoning,” on how the sacrifices of veterans can be best appreciated.

It broadcasts on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Oct. 26-Nov. 16, 9-10 p.m. on PBS and can be streamed via PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

NOVEMBER

Dozens of celebrity chefs crowd the airwaves these days, but none has cut the mustard like the subject of Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s “Julia.” An inspiration to old-timers everywhere, Cambridge’s own Julia Child, the French Chef, did not start her stellar culinary career until she was 50, having struggled for 12 years to publish her groundbreaking cookbook, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” (1961), cowritten with Simone Beck and Louisette Bertholle. Cohen and West bring the legend to life with previously unseen archival footage, candid interviews, and images of great food.

Advertisement

Opens Nov. 12 in theaters.

One of the most poignant and bittersweet film moments of the 1970s was watching the Beatles just prior to break-up performing “Get Back” on a rooftop at the end of Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s “Let It Be” (1970). Now they are back again, with the three-part Peter Jackson documentary “The Beatles: Get Back.” Judging from its irresistible trailer (or “montage” as Jackson calls it), the documentary takes a more sanguine look at the recording session than does the Lindsay-Hogg version. Culled from 56 hours of never-before-seen footage and over 150 hours of previously unheard audio, it makes you wonder how many times Jackson and his crew have listened to the title song.

Available Nov. 25 on Disney+.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@ gmail.com.