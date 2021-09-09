Dramas, comedies, reboots, and the Roys: 20 shows we’ll be watching this fall

But still, fall remains the peak of Peak TV, that season when, pencils sharpened, a slew of new titles are launched — especially on the broadcast networks. Old habits die hard, especially for those outlets dependent on ad money. The Emmys — this year, on Sept. 19 — finish up all the old business, and then we’re off into a new year of possibilities. Will any of the entries on this list of upcoming shows be worth your precious viewing time? I’ll be sure to keep you posted.

At this point in the evolution of TV, new series premiere all year round, adding up to an annual glut that no one, not even a TV critic, is able to watch in its entirety. Also, most of us now take in shows on our own terms — where, when, on whatever devices, and via whatever subscriptions we want. In other words, we love our prime time lineups, but not like we love our freedom.

NEW SERIES

“Y: The Last Man”

In this adaptation of the popular graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, all mammals with a Y chromosome have died in a plague — except for one man and his monkey. The man, Ben Schnetzer’s Yorick, lives in a female-dominated society where some of the women try to hold onto old political structures amid those wanting to do things in a new way. How deep do our patriarchal roots go? (FX on Hulu, Sept. 13)

Sounds like: “Ross & Marcel Forever”

“The Premise”

B.J. Novak created this five-episode anthology series. The premise of “The Premise” is vague but intriguing: Each self-standing episode takes a darkly comic view on a moral issue of the moment, from wokeness to police brutality. The cast list includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Jermaine Fowler, Ben Platt, Lucas Hedges, Daniel Dae Kim, Kaitlyn Dever, and Lola Kirke. (FX on Hulu, Sept. 16)

Sounds like: “The Slylight Zone”

“The Big Leap”

A TV drama about a reality show about doing “Swan Lake” as a contemporary story? Count me in, even if it’s just to hate-watch, “Smash”-style. A bunch of dance-loving underdogs compete for a second chance at success on a competition series. Scott Foley plays the jaded reality producer in a cast that includes Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Jon Rudnitsky, and Ser’Darius Blain. (Fox, Sept. 20)

Sounds like: “Pli-Yay”

“Ordinary Joe”

This one follows a new college grad on three parallel timelines. In one he’s a police officer, in another he’s a music star, and in the third he’s a nurse. In all three, he is James Wolk (”Mad Men”), which is a good thing. His college girlfriend, a woman from a chance encounter, and his best friend (played by Charlie Barnett from “Russian Doll”) all figure prominently in each version of his life. “Eh, only three timelines,” sniffs the “Remedial Chaos Theory” episode of “Community.” (NBC, Sept. 20)

Sounds like: “Not Great, Bob, Bob, & Bob”

“Our Kind of People”

The setting for this new drama from Lee Daniels of “Empire” is Oak Bluffs, the Black enclave on Martha’s Vineyard. Yaya DaCosta stars as a single mother with a hair-care line and at least one big secret. Also along for what promises to be a very sudsy ferry ride: Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, and Nadine Ellis. (Fox, Sept. 21)

Sounds like: “As the Island Turns”

Elisha Williams stars in a reboot of "The Wonder Years," reimagined as the story of a middle-class Black family in Alabama in the late 1960s. ERIKA DOSS/ABC

“The Wonder Years”

This reboot of the 1988-93 suburban comedy about a white family is reimagined as the story of a middle-class Black family in Alabama in the late 1960s. The 12-year-old boy who’s coming of age is played by Elisha Williams, his father and mother are played by Dulé Hill (“The West Wing”!) and Saycon Sengbloh, and the show is narrated by Don Cheadle. Lee Daniels and original “Wonder Years” star Fred Savage are among the executive producers. (ABC, Sept. 22)

Sounds like: “Yes-stalgia”

“Foundation”

Isaac Asimov’s influential series gets an adaptation, as Apple TV+ reaches for its first sci-fi blockbuster. The epic is about the fall of a future civilization, and the efforts by Jared Harris’s Dr. Hari Seldon to save humanity and the best of civilization. You know, big stuff like that. Along with the always great Harris, Lee Pace stars as a character with the modest title of Emperor of the Galaxy. Asimov’s daughter, Robyn Asimov, is among the executive producers. (Apple TV+, Sept. 24)

Sounds like: “Asimov Cocktail”

“La Brea”

Hmm. Is this a metaphor for Hollywood? A massive sinkhole opens up in Los Angeles in this special effects-a-thon, and hundreds of people fall through it into a primeval world that includes scary beasts. The pretty cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, and Chiké Okonkwo. (NBC, Sept. 28)

Sounds like: “La Oy Veya”

“Maid”

“Shameless” alums Molly Smith Metzler and John Wells are behind this adaptation of Stephanie Land’s popular memoir. Margaret Qualley (from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) stars as Alex, a single mother who, broke and homeless, works as a house-cleaner after escaping an abusive relationship. Qualley’s mother, Andie MacDowell, plays Alex’s bipolar mom. (Netflix, Oct. 1)

Sounds like: “The Maid’s Tale”

Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler in Hulu's "Dopesick." Gene Page/HULU

“Dopesick”

Big Pharma wouldn’t lie, would it? Inspired by Beth Macy’s 2018 nonfiction bestseller, the miniseries tells the story — from the angles of the doctors, the patients, and the drug company and its owners, the Sackler family — of how Purdue marketed OxyContin as a non-addictive opioid. Written by Danny Strong and starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Rosario Dawson, and Michael Stuhlbarg, it has all the requirements of an Emmy darling. (Hulu, Oct. 13)

Sounds like: “Monsters, Inc.”

“Queens”

The four members of a once-famous hip-hop girl group from the 1990s — called the Nasty Bitches — try to make a comeback, “Girls5Eva”-style. The hourlong drama with music, starring Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Eve, and Nadine Velazquez, focuses on their old battles and romantic baggage as they try to move forward. (ABC, Oct. 19)

Sounds like: “Destiny’s Grandchild”

“Invasion”

A remake of the 2005 one-season ABC series “Invasion”? Nope, just a lack of imagination when it comes to titles. This particular alien story boasts multiple locales, as it follows the invasion from different perspectives around the globe. Coming from Simon Kinberg (who wrote some of the “X-Men” movies) and David Weil, the large cast of the big-budget show features Sam Neill and Shamier Anderson. (Apple TV+, Oct. 22)

Sounds like: “Close Encounters of the Hundred Thousandth Kind”

Colin Kaepernick (right) narrates "Colin in Black and White," a Netflix series based on the former NFL quarterback's high school years, with Jaden Michael playing a teenage Kaepernick. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

“Colin in Black and White”

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback famous for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality, co-created this six-part miniseries with filmmaker Ava DuVernay. It’s about the football player’s high school years, with Jaden Michael playing young Colin, who was adopted by a white couple, played here by Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker. Kaepernick narrates. (Netflix, Oct. 29)

Sounds like: “Man of Kneel”

“The Shrink Next Door”

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Oh, you need more? The “Anchorman” alums reunite in a comedy based on the podcast of the same name, with Rudd as a psychiatrist who inserts himself into the life of Ferrell’s meek client. Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson costar, in case you needed some icing on the cake. (Apple TV+, Nov. 12)

Sounds like: “Bob About What”

“Yellowjackets”

Four teen soccer players survive a plane crash. This drama picks up with them 25 years later, and their still-troubled feeling about what happened while they waited in the wilderness to be rescued. Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress star. (Showtime, Nov. 14)

Sounds like: “Ladies of the Flies”

RETURNING SERIES

“Succession”

The Roys are back in town. The Emmy-winning “King Lear”-ish drama that doubles as a satire finally returns for its COVID-delayed third season. Don’t worry: All the awful people are back, featuring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook, along with some new guest stars: Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, and Sanaa Lathan. (HBO, October)

“Insecure”

Parting will be sweet sorrow — sweet because Issa Rae’s romantic comedy won’t overstay, sorrow because I’ll miss it — but in the meantime, we’ve got the fifth and final season to enjoy. When we left off, Issa and Lawrence seemed like they were solid — but yeah, his ex is pregnant with his baby, so all bets are off, maybe, I can’t tell. (HBO, October)

“Dickinson”

This portrait of the young Emily Dickinson, which is irreverent except when it comes to the poetry, reaches the end of the line — or is that the stanza? — with the third season. Hey, the longer a good show lingers, the better the odds that it will get awful. Hailee Steinfeld returns, with Billy Eichner joining the show’s long list of humorous cameos as Walt Whitman. (Apple TV+, Nov. 5)

Michael C. Hall as Dexter in "Dexter: New Blood," coming to Showtime Nov. 7. Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

“Dexter: New Blood”

I’m not just bitter about the lousy ending of the first eight seasons, which left our serial killer of series killers to living quietly as a lumberjack. I’m bitter about the last four seasons, which dragged an A series down to D, not least of all with a sibling-incest story line. Now the show returns with Dexter dating a small-town police chief when his Dark Passenger, as well as his son, show up in town. (Showtime, Nov. 7)

“The Great”

Huzzah! The crudely funny, proudly inaccurate, and occasionally wise satire from “The Favourite” co-writer Tony McNamara returns for a second season. The Emmys mostly ignored the show, but that’s their loss: Elle Fanning is perfect as the sensible, ambitious Catherine the Great, and Nicholas Hoult is one of TV’s best-ever numbskulls as Peter. In short, “The Great” is great. (Hulu, Nov. 19)

