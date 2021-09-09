For folk and country fans, Jarosz, Crowell, and a whole lot more

JOHN HIATT AND THE JERRY DOUGLAS BAND The two Americana titans are touring together after joining forces to make a record called “Leftover Feelings.” Douglas is best known for his work in bluegrass, but this ain’t that; rather, it mates the peerless acoustic sound of Douglas and his cohorts to Hiatt’s reliably excellent songwriting. Sept. 22-23, 8 p.m. $90-$120. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

CHARLEY CROCKETT This distant relative of Davey Crockett calls what he does “Gulf & Western,” and he provides it with throwback prolificacy, having already issued nine albums over the past six years. This year has seen two, including the left-turn offering of a tribute to James Hand, one of the great little-known hard-country singers. Sept. 15, 7 p.m. $23. Brighton Music Hall, 158 Brighton Ave. www.livenation.com

SARAH JAROSZ/THE DEAD TONGUES An attractive double bill that brings together the (mostly, but not simply) acoustic-country/Americana sounds of Sarah Jarosz, touring in support of her Grammy-winning “World on the Ground,” and the restless, Zimmy to Shakey to Glimmer Twins folk ‘n’ roll of Ryan Gustafson’s Dead Tongues project. Oct. 2, 7 p.m. $29. Royale, 279 Tremont St. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

RODNEY CROWELL Rodney Crowell first made his mark in the 1980s as a neo-traditionalist young buck, enjoying a fair measure of success before leaving the world of commercial country behind. Since then he has become an elder statesman of American roots music who persistently uses his art to take stock of himself and the world around him. Oct. 10, 4 p.m. $35-$45. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

MORGAN WADE Morgan Wade is opening for Lucero, which means she’ll only have the time allotted to that task. But she’ll fill it with songs from her debut, “Reckless,” and leave you marveling at how music so gut-wrenching, so achingly vulnerable, so raw can also be so breathtakingly beautiful. Oct. 12, 8 p.m. $32.50. Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave. www.livenation.com

EILEN JEWELL AND JERRY MILLER DUO The Queen of the Minor Key is typically a band type of gal who hits the road with her taut three-piece behind her. But Eilen Jewell is doing a handful of East Coast appearances accompanied by just the lightning fingers of her guitarist, Jerry Miller, so this Halloween date affords the opportunity to see her perform in stripped-down mode. Oct. 31, 4 p.m. $30. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

BUCK MEEK Sadly, Big Thief doesn’t have a Boston date on its upcoming tour, but two of its principals, Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek, are playing shows in the area in November. Up first is Meek, who purveys a winning variety of raggedy country-folk highlighted by the plaintive sound of his reedy vocals. He’ll be featuring “Two Saviors,” his sophomore solo full-length. Nov. 2, 8 p.m. $18. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

MINOR MOON When life hands you lemons . . . Sam Cantor, the centerpiece of Chicago wide-angle cosmic country band Minor Moon, distills what often serves as the raw material for songwriting — the heartbreak resulting from the dissolution of a relationship — into an album-length narrative on the band’s new release, “Tethers.” Nov. 5, 7 p.m. $15. Red Room at Café 939, 939 Boylston St. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/cafe939

MIDLAND As time moves on, what is considered “retro” moves right along with it. Witness Midland, who combine an awesome array of throwback Nudie suits with an updated take on ‘80s-vintage neo-traditional country that suggests they’ve spent a lot of time with early George Strait records. Country up-and-comer Hailey Whitters opens. Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $35. House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. www.livenation.com

POKEY LAFARGE Back in the day, you wouldn’t have heard a single song at a Pokey LaFarge show that didn’t sound as if it had been rescued from some pre-war roots music vault. Then he “modernized” all the way to ‘60s-vintage pop and soul on his last two records. He’s touring behind a new one, “In the Blossom of Their Shade,” so we’re about to hear where he’s going next. Esther Rose will open with a set of her spare and winsome country. Nov. 13, 7 p.m. $20. Brighton Music Hall, 158 Brighton Ave. www.livenation.com