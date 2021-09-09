Legends of the fall: James Bond, Tony Soprano, Neo, and dueling Dianas among familiar names in films coming soon

Theaters reopened months ago, and some big movies are opening theatrically without streaming. But most are doing both, and ticket sales still haven’t returned to previous levels. According to Comscore, which tracks box office, North American theaters sold $2.2 billion in tickets going into Labor Day weekend. The comparable figure for 2019: $7.8 billion.

Here we go again.

A year ago people were asking when theatrical exhibition would fully return and whether streaming would recede in importance.

Regardless of how, or where, they’ll be seen, big movies are arriving this fall. A new James Bond, ”No Time to Die.” A new Marvel cycle begins, with ”Eternals,” and familiar faces return: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

There’s a new Wes Anderson (and with an only Wes Anderson title), ”The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.” A Steven Spielberg remake of “West Side Story.” A “Sopranos” prequel, cowritten by series creator David Chase, ”The Many Saints of Newark.” Not one but two movies about Princess Diana, the musical ”Diana” and “Spencer.” Not one but two Ridley Scott movies, “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci.”

So the movies keep coming. The question still is how people will be watching them.

The musical “Diana,” starring Jeanna de Waal, center, as the title princess, was shot over a week last September in an audience-less Longacre Theater. Sara Krulwich/New York Times

SEPT. 17

CRY MACHO At 91, Clint Eastwood is still directing. He also stars in this modern-day western about a retired rodeo star hired to return from Mexico the son of his former boss (Dwight Yoakam).

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Praise the Lord (and pay the lady) in this story of disgraced televangelists Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain) and Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield).

Also opening: “Blue Bayou,” “Copshop,” “The Mad Women’s Ball,” “My Name Is Pauli Murray,” “The Nowhere Inn,” “The Starling”

SEPT. 24

DEAR EVAN HANSEN Ben Platt returns in the title role of the hit musical about a high school student with social anxiety disorder. Kaitlyn Dever, Julianne Moore, and Amy Adams costar.

Also opening: “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” “Surge”

OCT. 1

DIANA Jeanna de Waal plays the ill-fated princess in this filmed version of a musical which opens on Broadway in November.

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK Don’t stop believing. This prequel to “The Sopranos” stars James Gandolfini’s son, Michael, as a young Tony Soprano.

TITANE This French horror thriller, in which an unhinged woman is impregnated by a car, won the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year. David Cronenberg wrote and directed? No, Julia Ducournau.

VENOM: LET THE CARNAGE BEGIN Tom Hardy returns as the Marvel superhero, with assistance from Michelle Williams and a villainous Woody Harrelson. Andy Serkis (yes, Gollum) directed.

Also opening: “The Addams Family 2,” “Falling for Figaro,” “The Guilty,” “I’m Your Man”

OCT. 8

NO TIME TO DIE Daniel Craig returns as James Bond. Cary Joji Fukunaga (”True Detective”) directed. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (”Fleabag”) had a hand in the script. Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux costar.

Also opening: “Lamb,” “Survive the Game”

Matt Damon in "The Last Duel." 20th Century Studios via AP

OCT. 15

THE LAST DUEL Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer (”Killing Eve”) costar in this medieval costume drama, with a script by Damon, Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener.

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND Todd Haynes (”I’m Not There”) directed this documentary about the influential ‘60s rock band.

Also opening: “Bergman Island,” “Halloween Kills,” “Needle in a Timestack”

Bill Murray in "The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun." Searchlight Pictures via AP

OCT. 22

DUNE Denis Villeneuve (”Blade Runner 2049″) directed this latest screen version of the Frank Herbert sci-fi classic. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya head the cast.

THE FRENCH DISPATCH OF THE LIBERTY, KANSAS EVENING SUN Wes Anderson makes a newspaper movie, sort of. Bill Murray and Anjelica Huston and multiple Anderson regulars join in the fun.

Also opening: “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho." Parisa Taghizadeh/Focus Features via AP

OCT. 29

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Time travel, fashion, 1966 London, Anya Taylor-Joy (”The Queen’s Gambit”), the late Diana Rigg in her final role, and story and direction by Edgar Wright (”Baby Driver”) make for quite a mix.

Also opening: “Antlers”

NOV. 3

THE HARDER THEY FALL The horses in this western better be strong, carrying such a heavy-duty cast: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, and Regina King.

From left: Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, and Barry Keoghan in "Eternals." Marvel Studios

NOV. 5

ETERNALS The Avengers cycle having endgamed, Marvel starts a new one. It involves an immortal race with superpowers and, you know, stuff like that. Chloé Zhao (”Nomadland”) directed.

FINCH If there has to be a last man on Earth, and in apocalyptic sci-fi movies like this there often does, who better to play him than Tom Hanks? Miguel Sapochnik (”Game of Thrones”) directed.

SPENCER That was the maiden name of Princess Diana. Kristen Stewart plays her. Pablo Larraín, who made the Jacqueline Kennedy biopic “Jackie,” directed.

Also opening: “The Beta Test”

Ruth Negga, left, and Tessa Thompson in "Passing" EDU GRAU/Courtesy of Sundance Institute

NOV. 10

PASSING The actress Rebecca Hall makes her directing and screenwriting debut with this drama about two biracial women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) dealing with prejudice in opposed ways.

NOV. 12

BELFAST Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed this autobiographical drama about a boy (Jude Hill) growing up amid the city’s turbulence during the ‘60s. Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, and Ciarán Hinds costar.

C’MON C’MON Mike Mills (”20th Century Women”) wrote and directed this drama about an artist (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew going cross country. Gaby Hoffmann (”Transparent”) costars.

JULIA This documentary about the life and times of Julia Child includes previously unseen archival footage

RED NOTICE This action thriller involves Interpol and the FBI and a heist. But what matters is that it stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in "Dune." Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment

NOV. 19

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Instead of New York, the comic poltergeistery takes place in Oklahoma. Carrie Coon stars, but expect several familiar welcome faces to make an appearance.

KING RICHARD Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis champions Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton). Reinaldo Marcus Green directed.

TICK, TICK . . . BOOM! Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his debut as a feature film director with this adaptation of the Jonathan Larson musical. Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, and Vanessa Hudgens star.

Also opening: “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time”

A scene from "Encanto." DISNEY

NOV. 24

ENCANTO In this Disney animated feature, all but one member of a family has a magical power. Lin-Manuel Miranda (it’s a big movie month for him) wrote the songs. Byron Howard and Jared Bush (”Zootopia”) directed.

HOUSE OF GUCCI A based-on-fact story about the ex-wife of the head of the famous fashion firm having him killed. Lady Gaga (ex-wife) and Adam Driver (ex-husband) head a splashy cast that includes Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

Also opening: “Bruised,” “National Champions,” “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City”

NOV. 25

THE BEATLES: GET BACK Peter Jackson (the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy) directed this three-part documentary about the making of the band’s final album, “Let It Be.”

Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

DEC. 1

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion (”The Piano”) directed this family drama that’s also a western, set in Montana 120 years ago. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kirsten Dunst star.

DEC. 3

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Guillermo del Toro directed and cowrote this remake of the 1947 thriller. Bradley Cooper tops a notable cast, including Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, and Rooney Mara.

Also opening: “Benedetta,” “Flee,” “Wolf”

DEC. 10

DON’T LOOK UP Two astronomers (Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio) discover an asteroid heading for Earth. Adam McKay (”The Big Short”) wrote and directed, so, yes, it’s a comedy.

WEST SIDE STORY Steven Spielberg directed. Tony Kushner adapted. Rachel Zegler is Maria. Ansel Elgort is Tony. The music is still by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Also opening: “Red Rocket,” “The Unforgivable,” “Violence of Action”

DEC. 15

THE HAND OF GOD Paolo Sorrentino (”The Great Beauty”) wrote and directed this drama about a young man in Naples in the 1980s whose life is changed by soccer star Diego Maradona.

Tom Holland, left, and Benedict Cumberbatch in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Matt Kennedy/Associated Press

DEC. 17

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Everyone’s favorite web-slinger is back. Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Marisa Tomei are on hand, as expected, but so is Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

DEC. 22

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN Denzel Washington directed and Michael B. Jordan stars in this based-on-fact story of a soldier in Baghdad keeping a journal for the son he’s never seen.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS This fourth film in the futuristic franchise comes 18 years after the third. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Lambert Wilson pick up where they left off.

Also opening: “The Novice” (Dec. 17), “The King’s Man,” “Sing 2″

DEC. 25

AMERICAN UNDERDOG Zachary Levi stars as NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid costar.

Chanté Adams and Michael B. Jordan in "A Journal for Jordan." David Lee/Associated Press

DEC. 31

CYRANO Peter Dinklage stars as Cyrano de Bergerac as Erica Schmidt’s 2018 musical version comes to the screen. Joe Wright directed.

THE LOST DAUGHTER Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote the script and makes her feature directing debut with this adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel. Oliva Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Jessie Buckley star.





