Local bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 5

1. The Madness of Crowds Louise Penny Minotaur

2. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead Books

3. A Slow Fire Burning Paula Hawkins Riverhead Books

4. Billy Summers Stephen King Scribner

5. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

6. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois Honorée Fanonne Jeffers Harper

7. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S

8. The Guide Peter Heller Knopf

9. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

10. The Women of Troy Pat Barker Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War Craig Whitlock, The Washington Post S&S

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

5. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

6. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

7. All In: An Autobiography Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, and Maryanne Vollers Knopf

8. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

9. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

10. Pastoral Song: A Farmer’s Journey James Rebanks Custom House

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

2. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

7. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

8. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

10. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

5. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

6. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

7. Vesper Flights Helen MacDonald Grove Press

8. 50 Hikes with Kids New England Wendy Gorton Timber Press

9. Mushrooms of the Northeast: A Simple Guide to Common Mushrooms Teresa Marrone, Walt Sturgeon Adventure Publications

10. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot Mikki Kendall Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 5. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.