Sigrid Nunez on reading memoir and autobiographical fiction

Sigrid Nunez had written half a dozen novels before she won the National Book Award in 2018 with “ The Friend ,” the story of a woman whose friend dies by suicide, leaving her his Great Dane. That best-selling book alerted legions of readers to Nunez’s writing, and they in turn have made her most recent book, “ What Are You Going Through ,” a provocative portrait of friendship and its sometimes surprising demands, yet another bestseller. Nunez currently teaches at Boston University and lives in Manhattan. “What Are You Going Through” is now out in paperback.

NUNEZ: Andrew Marantz’s “Anti-Social: Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation.” It’s extremely good but very depressing and frightening. Then I just started reading Nathalie Sarraute’s “Childhood.” It’s very beautiful. She was born in 1900, lived in Russia and then in France before becoming a famous writer. It’s written like a Q&A between herself and her memory to make a connection between her childhood and how she became a writer. I’m also reading Catherine Barnett’s 2018 poetry collection, “Human Hours.” I’d seen individual poems by her in various journals but it’s really different to read a whole book by a poet.

BOOKS: Do you have any favorite poets?

NUNEZ: If you ask me what my favorite ice cream flavor is I don’t have any problem saying pistachio. But when people ask who are my favorite writers I’m completely lost. I’m someone who doesn’t have any.

BOOKS: What’s your last best read?

NUNEZ: I would say “The Copenhagen Trilogy” by the Danish writer Tove Ditlevsen. It’s three short memoirs in one about her childhood, a catastrophic marriage, and a severe drug addiction. There’s no self-pity in this book even though her life was extremely hard. It has an enormous amount of humor in it.

BOOKS: What other nonfiction have you enjoyed recently?

NUNEZ: Jo Ann Beard’s “Festival Days,” which is a mix of essays and short stories. I also read Deborah Levy’s memoir “Things I Don’t Want to Know.” That’s the first in her trilogy of what she calls her living autobiography. She was born in South Africa and ended up in London. She wrote this in response to George Orwell’s essay “Why I Write.” I was very impressed with “Sight” by Jessie Greengrass, which is a novel that reads like a memoir. It’s about deciding whether or not to have a baby and how difficult it was for her to deal with her mother’s death.

BOOKS: Who has influenced you as a reader?

NUNEZ: Definitely Susan Sontag. I had just graduated from the MFA program at Columbia University in the ‘70s, and was working at the New York Review of Books, which is how I met her. I had all these blanks in my education still, and she was such a voracious reader. There are voracious readers who don’t care whether you read what they read, but if she loved a book she wanted everyone to read it. She was a natural mentor.

BOOKS: Are there books or authors you particularly enjoy teaching?

NUNEZ: I have a favorite literature course I teach in which we read novels where the writer uses autobiographical material. There are so many writers who have done that. I’ve taught Jamaica Kincaid, Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse,” Teju Cole’s “Open City.” Next semester I will teach Francisco Goldman’s new book, “Monkey Boy” and Torrey Peters’s “Detransition, Baby.”

BOOKS: What are your reading habits?

NUNEZ: I don’t really have any. There was a time in my 20s when every day when I woke up before I did anything, combing my hair or brushing my teeth, I started reading. I loved that but I would never do that now. Unfortunately the early morning is good for so many other things, like getting exercise or, for writers, writing.

BOOKS: How many books do you own?

NUNEZ: I live in a studio apartment where most of the wall space is bookshelf space. I have pretty much everything that Virginia Woolf wrote. She has her own shelf and a half. I want that there but I cull lots of books regularly. If I need them again I’ll get a new copy, big deal. I don’t envy people with libraries of thousands of books. But as I say, the apartment is full of books.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.