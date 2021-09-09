Ten live dance highlights, plus ballet filmed on Boston Common

URBANITY DANCE Company founder Betsi Graves choreographs one of the troupe’s signature “dance crawls” to open its 10th-anniversary season. Called “Go stop listen. Still wait go,” the crawl involves more than 50 dancers, musicians, storytellers, and poets performing at 10 locations around the South End. Each evening begins near Blackstone Square Park and finishes at Urbanity’s Harrison Avenue studio, with audiences traveling in pods of one to six people to see dance vignettes that cycle every five minutes at each location. Sept. 23-25, start times from 6-7:25 p.m. Tickets $100 for a pod of up to six people. https://www.urbanitydance.org/

AYODELE CASEL: CHASING MAGIC The firebrand tap dancer, a 2019-2020 fellow at Harvard’s Radcliffe Institute for Advance Study, unites an ensemble of dancers and musicians for an exuberant production that celebrates human connection, collaboration, trust, and gratitude. The show premiered virtually in April; these Boston appearances mark the first opportunity to see it in person. Presented by American Repertory Theater. Sept. 25-Oct. 9, $25 and up. Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. https://americanrepertorytheater.org/

QUEERHENGE CABARET Peter DiMuro/Public Displays of Motion continues its “Stones to Rainbows/Gay to Queer Lives” project with three different cabaret shows spread over two days. Live performances by an array of local LGBTQ+ artists will be complemented by a multimedia arts installation. Oct. 22-23, $15-$45, Arts at the Armory, Somerville. http://www.publicdisplaysofmotion.com/

BOSTON BALLET While the company won’t perform live in the Opera House until “The Nutcracker,” dancers and choreographers are busy filming brand new works around the city as part of a four-program virtual season. First up is “RestART,” a collection of works designed to showcase the power of dance to lift the spirit, and it includes a premiere for the full company filmed on Boston Common. Oct 28–Nov 7, $140 subscription price for the full season. www.bostonballet.org

THE 7 FINGERS ArtsEmerson kicks off its fall season with the new “Out of Order” by this effervescent Montreal circus arts collective. An audience favorite, The 7 Fingers have performed frequently on ArtsEmerson stages, and responded to the times by creating this tongue-in-cheek show, described by the troupe as a kind of post-apocalyptic exploration of social balance, of “bourgeoisie, poverty, power and pleasure.” Oct. 5-17, Free. www.artsemerson.org

WHEN AIR MEETS WATER IV As part of Ipswich’s traditional illumination event, Ipswich Moving Company presents the latest version of their site-specific aerial work. While suspended in the arches of the Green Street Bridge over the Ipswich River, dancers Daniele DiVito, Tabitha Rodger, and Jessie Boudreau will perform via slings and ropes, with the choreography unfolding to a score of original music by Chris Florio. Oct. 1-2, Free. Green Street Bridge, Ipswich. http://www.ipswichmovingco.org/

ODC/DANCE Global Arts Live presents the innovative San Francisco company in the Boston premiere of its acclaimed “Path of Miracles,” an immersive dance and music journey of healing and connection inspired by the ancient pilgrimage route Camino de Santiago in northern Spain. ODC will be joined by a 35-person chorus featuring members of the Boston Cecilia. Oct. 7-9, $58. First Church in Cambridge. www.globalartslive.org

SHEN YUN The wildly popular New York company illuminates legends and myths spanning 5,000 years of Chinese culture in an eye-popping spectacle of music and dance. Traditionally, the show features nearly 100 dancers and musicians, feats of physical prowess, animated backdrops, and dazzling costumes. Oct. 16-17, $85-$200. Hanover Theatre, Worcester. www.hanovertheatre.org

BOSTON DANCE THEATER Co-directed by founder Jessie Jeanne Stinnett and award-winning Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili, the three-year-old Boston-based contemporary dance troupe offers a program of new and recent works, including a world premiere by Rosie Herrera. The Global Arts Live presentation also features Micaela Taylor’s “I had a thought,” Rena Butler’s “For the Record,” and Marco Goecke’s “Peekaboo.” Oct. 22-23, $36-$40. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.globalartslive.org

BILL T. JONES/ARNIE ZANE DANCE COMPANY The Fine Arts Department at UMass Amherst presents the legendary company’s latest work, “Afterwardsness.” The title recalls Freud’s term for the belated understanding of trauma, and Jones’s work mines perspectives arising from the COVID pandemic and broadened awareness of systemic racism. The performance uses immersive-style seating. Oct. 24-25, $40. Totman Gymnasium, Amherst. https://fac.umass.edu/Online/default.asp

RAPHAEL XAVIER Global Arts Live brings back the trailblazing dancer/choreographer for “XAVIER’S: The Musician & The Mover.” With a musical backdrop of live jazz quartet, the choreographer and two other dancers highlight the traditions of freestyle and improvisation implicit in jazz as well as breaking, which Xavier has explored as a social, physical, and psychological force for more than two decades. Nov. 19-20, $44-48. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.globalartslive.org





